Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Watch Unveiled in New Expanded Video Bid for TV Viewers

 
10 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Watch Unveiled in New Expanded Video Bid for TV Viewers

Facebook on Wednesday made its biggest move to date to compete in the television market by expanding its video offerings with programming ranging from professional women's basketball to a safari show and a parenting program.

The redesigned product, called "Watch," will be available initially to a limited group in the United States on Facebook's mobile app, website and television apps, the company said.

The world's largest social network added a video tab last year, and it has been dropping hints for months that it wanted to become a source of original and well-produced videos, rather than just shows made by users.

Reuters reported in May that Facebook had signed deals with millennial-focused news and entertainment creators Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN, Group Nine Media and others to produce shows, both scripted and unscripted.

"We've learned that people like the serendipity of discovering videos in News Feed, but they also want a dedicated place they can go to watch videos," Daniel Danker, Facebook's product director, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that Watch would allow users to "chat and connect with people during an episode, and join groups with people who like the same shows afterwards to build community."

Facebook said the shows would include videos of the Women's National Basketball Association, a parenting show from Time and a safari show from National Geographic. Facebook is already broadcasting some Major League Baseball games and that would continue, the company said.

ATTN said on Wednesday it had two original series coming to Facebook Watch: a health program with actress Jessica Alba and a relationship advice show.

Eventually, the platform would be open to any show creator as a place to distribute video, Facebook said.

The company, based in Menlo Park, California, faces a crowded market with not only traditional television networks but newer producers such as Netflix and Alphabet Inc's YouTube as well as Twitter and Snap.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Streaming, Facebook Video Service, Social, Entertainment, Facebook Original Content, BuzzFeed, Vox
Amazon Sale Offers on Day 2: Discounts on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, LED TVs; Redmi 4A Flash Sale Too
Facebook Watch Unveiled in New Expanded Video Bid for TV Viewers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
TRENDING
  1. These Are the Best Amazon Sale Day 2 Offers You Can Get
  2. Jio Phone Bookings on August 24: How to Book the Mobile Online & Offline
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers: Deals on Mobiles, TVs, Laptops, and More
  4. iPhone 8 Not Delayed, Will Launch in September: KGI
  5. LG Q6 With FullVision Display Launched in India at Rs. 14,990
  6. Lenovo Unveils K8 Note With Dual Rear Cameras; Price Starts at Rs. 12,999
  7. Flipkart & Amazon Sales, Lenovo K8 Note India Launch, and More: 360 Daily
  8. This Is What WhatsApp's UPI Payments Feature Looks Like
  9. Apple's App Store Has a Big Problem That No One Is Talking About
  10. Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale Offers: Deals on Gadgets Available Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.