Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Video Creation App Launch Announced

 
26 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Video Creation App Launch Announced

Highlights

  • Facebook has announced it is planning to launch a new app for creators
  • It'll essentially be first made for just celebrities & star broadcasters
  • Facebook is also reportedly running a small video tab test in India

With an aim to empower its creator community, Facebook has announced that it is planning to launch a new app just for them later this year.

Essentially a video creation app, it will be made just for its star broadcasters, who are also the same folks who are deemed worthy enough to use Facebook Mentions - an app only available to verified accounts owned by journalists, celebrities and other online influencers, Engadget reported on Friday.

Apart from the access to Facebook Live, the new video creation app will have a new "creative kit" that includes tools like special intros and outros to videos, custom stickers, custom frames, among other tools.

It will also have a Community tab, where the rich and famous can interact with their fans and followers on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, the report said.

Reportedly, Facebook is also running a "small test" in India, of a video tab in the navigation bar of its flagship mobile applications.

Pressing the tab, which resembles a play button, brings up "an endless stream" of Facebook videos, from pages users follow and videos liked or shared by friends.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook Live, Facebook Mentions, Social, Entertainment, Apps, Facebook
Telegram App Used in Saint Petersburg Bombing, Says Russia
Airtel Internet TV Review
Redmi Note 4
Facebook Video Creation App Launch Announced
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  2. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  3. OnePlus 5 Beats Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11 in Real World Speed Test
  4. OnePlus 5 vs Other Flagship Smartphones: Camera Comparison
  5. NASA's Mars Probe Spots Evidence of Ancient Lake
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Said to Be Company's Most Expensive Smartphone Yet
  7. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  8. OnePlus 5 Is Already Receiving a Bug Fixing Update
  9. Facebook Lets You Cast Spells to Celebrate 20 Years of Harry Potter
  10. Airtel Extends 30GB Data Offer for Postpaid Subscribers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.