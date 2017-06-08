Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Move WhatsApp Data From IBM Cloud to Its Own Data Centres

 
08 June 2017
Facebook to Move WhatsApp Data From IBM Cloud to Its Own Data Centres

Highlights

  • Facebook will move WhatsApp data from IBM Cloud to its own data centres
  • WhatsApp has been one of IBM's top five public cloud customers
  • IBM's public cloud business lags behind Amazon Web Services, Azure cloud

Facebook has decided to move the massive WhatsApp data from IBM Cloud to its own data centres.

According to a report in CNBC on Wednesday, Facebook-owned WhatsApp, used by 1.2 billion people across the globe, has been one of IBM's top five public cloud customers in terms of revenue and was at one point spending $2 million a month with IBM.

"WhatsApp has been a great client of IBM Cloud as they used our global footprint and capabilities to scale their business," IBM was quoted as saying.

"We are proud of the role of IBM Cloud in their success. It is completely natural for Facebook to seek synergies across their business," the tech giant added.

According to Synergy Research, IBM's public cloud business lags behind Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is on top with 33 percent of the market in April, as well as Microsoft's Azure cloud.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and left the app running on the servers it has always used.

When Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, it was already in the process of migrating its Instagram photo-sharing app which it acquired in 2012, from AWS to its own data centres.

Tags: Facebook, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Data, IBM Cloud, Social, Apps
Facebook to Move WhatsApp Data From IBM Cloud to Its Own Data Centres
 
 

