Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Add More Human Review to Ad System: COO Sandberg

 
21 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook to Add More Human Review to Ad System: COO Sandberg

Facebook Inc will add "more human review and oversight" to its ad-buying system, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on Wednesday, responding to rising criticism that automated processes have allowed people to buy discriminatory ads.

Sandberg said in a post on her Facebook page the company would have more manual review of the targeting options it gives advertisers, a change that she said would strengthen the system after a report Facebook had allowed advertisers to market to self-described "Jew haters."

ProPublica, a non-profit news organisation based in New York, reported last week that it was possible to buy Facebook ads targeted to people who, on their Facebook profiles, had listed anti-Semitic topics in their field of study or work.

Once people put those phrases on their Facebook profiles, the topics automatically migrated onto the company's advertising platform, as if they were education or job data that would be useful to marketers.

Facebook temporarily disabled some targeting capabilities last week in response to the ProPublica investigation.

Sandberg, who is Jewish, said in her post: "The fact that hateful terms were even offered as options was totally inappropriate and a fail on our part."

Facebook should have discovered the unintended feature on its own, Sandberg added. The company would create a program to encourage people on Facebook to report potential abuses of its ads system directly to the company, she said.

US lawmakers have separately criticized Facebook for allowing Russian operatives to buy US political ads before and after the 2016 elections. Sandberg's post did not mention the alleged Russian ads.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook, Anti-Semitic Ads, Social
Waymo Seeking $2.6 Billion for One Trade Secret: Uber Lawyer
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Facebook to Add More Human Review to Ad System: COO Sandberg
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Big Billion Sale
TRENDING
  1. JioFi M2S 4G Hotspot 50 Percent Cheaper in 'Festive Celebration Offer'
  2. iPhone 7, MacBook Air, and Other Deals From Amazon Great Indian Sale
  3. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs. 29,999 and Other Great Deals
  4. Flipkart Mobile Deals: Lowest iPhone Prices, Galaxy S7 Rs. 16,000 Cheaper
  5. LG Q6+ With 5.5-Inch FullVision Display, 4GB RAM Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Sale Will Offer iPhone Models at 'Lowest Prices' on Thursday
  7. Google Tez App: How to Use and Early Takeaways
  8. Google to Buy Part of HTC's Smartphone Operations for $1.1 Billion
  9. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S Review
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live for Prime Members: The Best Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.