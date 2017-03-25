Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Testing the Ability to Add GIFs to Comments

 
25 March 2017
Facebook Testing the Ability to Add GIFs to Comments

Social media giant Facebook will begin testing a GIF button that will allow users post GIFs from services like Giphy and Tenor as comments.

"Everyone loves a good GIF and we know that people want to be able to use them in comments. So we are about to start testing the ability to add GIFs to comments and we'll share more when we can, but for now we repeat that this is just a test," TechCrunch quoted Facebook as saying on Saturday.

The report further states that the GIF comment button will only be available to a small group of Facebook users initially, and will be rolled out to everyone if it proves to be popular.

The button will function in the same fashion as in Facebook Messenger, allowing users to both browse trending GIFs and search for specific reactions in-line.

In a bid to make Messenger more fun and engaging, Facebook on Friday introduced two new features for Messenger, called Message Reactions and Mentions. The Messenger Reactions is similar to what Facebook introduced on its site and apps last year. Emojis include love, smile, wow, sad, angry and dislike. Mentions lets you tag a specific person by typing the "@" symbol followed by their name or nickname followed by your message.

In February, Facebook celebrated the first anniversary of Reactions and recorded 300 billion Reactions on posts and the "Love" reaction was used maximum times by its over 1.79 billion users.

Written with inputs from IANS

