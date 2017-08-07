Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Reportedly Surpasses Google, Microsoft in Terms of Profit Per Employee

 
07 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Reportedly Surpasses Google, Microsoft in Terms of Profit Per Employee

Highlights

  • Facebook made $188,498 per employee
  • Microsoft made $52,400 and Alphabet Inc $46,610 per employee
  • Twitter lost nearly $36,000 per employee

Facebook has leapfrogged Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet in securing maximum profit per employee in the second quarter of 2017 while Twitter suffered a hefty loss, a media report said.

Facebook, which employed 20,658 persons in the past quarter - a 43 percent increase over the same period last year - made $188,498 (roughly Rs. 1.2 crores) per employee, according to a report in ReCode.

Microsoft made $52,400 (roughly Rs. 33 lakhs) and Alphabet $46,610 per employee - four times less profit per employee than social media giant Facebook - in the three months that ended on June 30.

Verizon, AT&T and Ford followed with $27,405, $15,410 and $10,098 per employ.

Twitter, which saw a net loss of $116 million last quarter, lost nearly $36,000 per employee.

The reason for Facebook's efficiency is that software products do not require humans for the production and distribution process.

"Of course, even jobs formerly assigned to humans are coming under the purview of robots - so more industries could see consolidation of labour," the report added.

The research that was restricted to select major companies that have reported their employee count in their latest quarterly earnings, did not include Apple as they do not have a quarterly updated headcount.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Profit Per Employee, Google, Microsoft, Social
iPhone SE Refresh to Launch in India First, Q1 2018 Release Expected: Report
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Facebook Reportedly Surpasses Google, Microsoft in Terms of Profit Per Employee
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Redmi Note 4
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Announced, Moto G5S Launch, and More News This Week
  2. No, Game of Thrones Does Not Have a Timeline Problem
  3. iPhone Case That Runs Android, Offers Dual-SIM Support Launched in India
  4. Jio Phone Bookings on August 24: How to Receive Updates About the Mobile
  5. New iPhone SE to Launch in India First, Claims Report
  6. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers Announced: Deals on iPhones, TVs & More
  7. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  8. OnePlus 5 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 4.5.8 After Game Stutter Issue
  9. 11.5 Lakh PAN Cards Deactivated: How to Check PAN Card Validity Status
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A India Pre-Orders to Open Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.