Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook to Reimburse Some Advertisers After Discovering Bug

 
17 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook to Reimburse Some Advertisers After Discovering Bug

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.

When users tried to expand and watch the video carousel on the mobile web browser, the bug inadvertently directed the click to the advertiser's website, leading to incorrect billing, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

A video carousel ad format shows images and links within a single ad unit and also has a button that directs users to websites.

The company said it had fixed the bug, which was not found on the desktop version or the mobile app.

The impact from a billing perspective was 0.04 percent of ad impressions, Facebook said.

Facebook in September apologised for an error in the way it measured a key metric of video viewership that significantly amplified users' viewing times on its platform.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Facebook Live, Social, Apps
Nokia 3310 India Launch: 5 Reasons Why You Should - or Shouldn't - Buy the Phone
Reliance Jio Alleges Airtel-Tikona Deal Would Cause Rs. 217-Crore Loss for Government
HotDeals 360
Facebook to Reimburse Some Advertisers After Discovering Bug
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  2. How to Prevent WannaCry-Like Ransomware Attacks
  3. Fresh OnePlus 5 Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped on Benchmark Site
  4. Nokia 3310, Xiaomi Redmi 4, WannaCry ATM Hoax, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Galaxy J2 Ace
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4 With 4100mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. ATMs Closed Due to WannaCry Ransomware? Experts Debunk WhatsApp Hoaxes
  8. Micromax's New Smartphone With 1-Year Free Internet to Go on Sale Today
  9. Nokia 3310 Is Back, Should You Buy It or Not?
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.