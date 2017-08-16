Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook News Feed Gets a Major Redesign, Camera Gets New Features

 
16 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook News Feed Gets a Major Redesign, Camera Gets New Features

To make News Feed more conversational and easier to read and navigate, Facebook has made a few updates to its design, including the comment style and readability, the company said on Wednesday.

"We are always working to help people have more lively and expressive conversations on Facebook. Comments have become the way to have conversations about a post with other people," Shali Nguyen, Product Design Manager, and Ryan Freitas, Design Director, wrote in a blog post.

"We have updated our comment style and made it easier to see which comments are direct replies to another person," they added.

The company also updated the look and feel of News Feed, including increased colour contrast to make typography more legible, larger link previews for easy reading, updated icons and Like, Comment and Share buttons and circular profile pictures to show who is posting or commenting.

facebook news feed pr nav blog fb

Facebook improved the navigation to create a more consistent experience by making it easier to see where a link will take you before clicking on it and whose post a user is commenting on, reacting to or reading while he /she is in the post. The company said these design updates would not affect Pages' reach or referral traffic. The Trending News section is now widely available on mobile for Android and iPhone users in the US, reports The Verge.

Facebook separately announced it was rolling out new Facebook Camera features it had unveiled back in March, including the ability to go Live using the Facebook Camera - complete with creative effects. Other new features include the ability to great 2-second looping video GIFs, and the ability to create full-screen text posts.

Finally, the Messenger app's intelligent assistant M can provide Spotify suggestions, specifically when the conversation revolves around music with phrases like "play some music" and like "listen to music".

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, News Feed, Facebook Update, News Feed Redesign, Social, Apps
How to Set Up Your Own Home Recording Studio
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Facebook News Feed Gets a Major Redesign, Camera Gets New Features
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. After Mumbai Arrests, Another Game of Thrones Episode Leaks Online
  2. Jio Phone Bookings Start Offline: Delivery Date, Documents You Need, and
  3. What Is Sarahah App, and Why Is It Going Viral?
  4. Nokia 8 Launch Today: Time, Live Stream, Price, Specifications & More
  5. Google to Pay Apple $3 Billion to Stay as Default Search Engine on iOS
  6. Lenovo K8 Note Review
  7. 'First Depth Sensing Technology' for Android Devices Unveiled by Qualcomm
  8. Nokia 5 Becomes Available to Buy in India Today
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Allegedly Explodes, Company Launches Investigation
  10. LinkedIn Cannot Block Scraping of Public Profile Data, Rules US Judge
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.