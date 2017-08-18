Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Tests 'Featured Topics' on News Feed, Showing Customised Links Based on User Interest

 
18 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Tests 'Featured Topics' on News Feed, Showing Customised Links Based on User Interest

Facebook Inc is testing a feature in the Facebook News Feed that provides customised links to news on topics of interest to individual users, as the company continues to search for ways to increase the amount of time that people spend using the world's largest social media network.

The offering, called "Featured Topic," is being tested on News Feed, the core of Facebook. Each selected item includes a couple of sentences of text on a subject, a link to a news story and a photo, according to an example seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Facebook confirmed that the feature was in testing and said it was designed to help people discover stories that might be relevant to them.

The company makes frequent changes to the News Feed, typically testing potential features at length before making them official.

Facebook News Feed includes items posted by a user's friends and family - displayed in an order according to Facebook algorithms - as well as ads and posts from outlets that a user likes. Many media companies, however, provide their subscribers with lists of stories that correspond to readers' individual interests, based on their use of a news site.

Presenting news stories has been tricky for Facebook.

In May 2016, Facebook changed the procedures behind its "Trending Topics" section after a news report alleged that the company had suppressed conservative news and a Republican US senator demanded more transparency.

Facebook in December began rolling out a series of changes to stem hoaxes, click bait and false news stories like those that spread ahead of last year's US presidential election.

Ahead of the election, Facebook users saw fake reports saying that Pope Francis had endorsed Republican Donald Trump and that a federal agent who had been investigating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was found dead.

An array of other services, such as Twitter and Snap Inc's Snapchat, offer competing ways to find trending news.

Last month, Alphabet Inc's Google overhauled its mobile search app to include a personalised feed of links.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, News Feed, Fake News, Facebook Update, Featured Topic, Social
Blue Whale Challenge: Delhi High Court Expresses Concern Over Suicides
Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Be Available for Pre-Orders on Mi.com
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Facebook Tests 'Featured Topics' on News Feed, Showing Customised Links Based on User Interest
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8 With Dual Zeiss 'Bothie' Camera, Snapdragon 835 Launched
  2. Nokia 8 Unveiled, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch, and More: Your 360 Daily
  3. List of Reliance Jio Recharge Cashback Offers Across Payment Portals
  4. Lenovo K8 Note vs Nokia 5: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 Becomes Best-Selling Android Phone in Q2 2017: Report
  6. iPhone 6 32GB Variant Now Available in Gold via Amazon India
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch Set for Monday
  8. Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  10. Asus ZenFone Zoom S With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.