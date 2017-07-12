Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Messenger Ad Testing Expanded to Global Audiences

 
12 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Messenger Ad Testing Expanded to Global Audiences

Highlights

  • Facebook said on Tuesday that it was testing advertising on its Messenger
  • Besides Thailand and Australia, Messenger ads will appear globally
  • Ads will be displayed on the home tab of the Messenger app

Facebook on Tuesday said that advertisements will begin popping up on Messenger home screens globally after promising tests with users in Australia and Thailand.

"Messenger ads are going global," the Facebook-owned mobile messaging service said in an online post.

"People will see Messenger ads in the home tab of their Messenger mobile app."

Facebook enticed businesses to take advantage of a new tool for creating ads for Messenger, which it said is used by more than 1.2 billion people monthly.

The move promised Facebook an even larger bite of the digital advertising revenue pie.

Facebook quarterly profit in the first three months of this year surged as its ranks of monthly users swelled, but the firm warned of rising expenses and slowing revenue growth.

Facebook revenue growth was expected to throttle back "significantly" this year as the social network runs out of room to post ads, chief financial officer David Wehner said during an earnings call with analysts.

Meanwhile, expenses are expected to surge 40 percent to 50 percent compared with last year as Facebook invests in data centers, research and more, he said.

The world's biggest social network and a powerhouse in online advertising, Facebook has been working to diversify its revenue base as it expands into new areas.

But advertising still accounts for the vast majority of revenues, with most of that money made from people connecting to the social network on smartphones or tablets.

Facebook's family includes the fast-growing social network Instagram and messaging applications WhatsApp and Messenger, and Oculus, which makes virtual reality gear.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Apps, Messenger Ads, Internet, Social
Symantec Said to Be Considering Sale of Its Web Certificates Business
Google Earth to Let Users Post Stories, Photos in Coming Years
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Facebook Messenger Ad Testing Expanded to Global Audiences
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits to Continue With New Rs. 399 Plan
  2. Reliance JioFiber Preview Plan Listed Briefly, Offers Free 100GB Data
  3. Moto E4 Plus Set to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India Launch Expected on July 18
  5. Xiaomi Mi Note 2 6GB RAM, 64GB Inbuilt Storage Variant Launched
  6. Moto X4 Specifications Leak on Benchmark Site, 3GB RAM Variant Rumoured
  7. Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale Best Deals: iPhones, Laptops, TVs, Bose Gear, More
  9. Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to Be Available in India in Mid-August, Says HMD Global
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale via Mi.com Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.