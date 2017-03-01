Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Facebook Issued Notice by DCW Over Online Rape Threats to Gurmehar Kaur

 
01 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Issued Notice by DCW Over Online Rape Threats to Gurmehar Kaur

Photo Credit: Gurmehar Kaur/ Facebook

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday issued notice to Facebook seeking details to identify those who issued rape threats to Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.

She also asked Facebook to deactivate the accounts from which the threats were issued.

In the notice, Maliwal wrote that Kaur was subjected to "extreme abuse and rape threats" on her Facebook profile.

"The Commission is in receipt of a complaint from her which is self-explanatory and contains relevant screen shots of rape threats and abuse as evidence," the notice read.

"The Commission is of the view that urgent action needs to be taken against the abusers by Facebook and their social media accounts need to be deactivated immediately."

Maliwal added that an FIR has already been registered in the matter by Delhi Police after intervention by the DCW.

The DCW also asked the social media site to provide complete contact details, IP addresses and any other information available with it which will help identify the abusers.

It also asked it to submit by March 6 what action it took against the social media accounts of those who abused Kaur.

Daughter of an army officer killed in the Kargil war, the Lady Shri Ram College student received rape and death threats on social media after launching an online campaign against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Tags: Facebook, ABVP, Gurmehar Kaur, Gurmehar Kaur Facebook, Internet, Social, India
TRAI's Views Sought on Holding a Spectrum Auction Every Year
India Keen on Riding 5G Wave, Norms in Offing: Telecom Secretary
Oppo F1s
Facebook Issued Notice by DCW Over Online Rape Threats to Gurmehar Kaur
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Subscriptions Begin Today, New Tariff Plans Spotted
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4X With 4100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched
  5. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  6. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. YouTube Challenges Cable TV With Streaming Service
  8. OnePlus 5 Said to Pack 256GB Storage, Dual-Edge Curved Display
  9. Amazon Web Services Outage Causes Ripples Across the Internet
  10. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.