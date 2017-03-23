Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Is Testing Messenger-Like Bubble Texts for Its Comments Section

 
23 March 2017
Facebook Is Testing Messenger-Like Bubble Texts for Its Comments Section

Photo Credit: Buzzfeed News

  • New update could bring text bubbles to the comments section
  • Facebook is reportedly testing the update with a few people
  • The company is testing multiple design updates in News Feed

Facebook has been subtly tweaking its site over the past few months. The company last month brought an update that added autoplay with sound along with picture-in-picture. But Facebook has largely left one area untouched for a long time, the comments section. However, it now appears that the company is planning to bring some flavour to this with an update that seems to have been borrowed directly from Messenger.

Buzzfeed News recently confirmed that Facebook is testing out messaging bubbles for its comments section, similar to what you see on Messenger. The thread-like text bubbles, which looks to replace the current flat text layout, are being spotted by a few people using the mobile app.

"We are always working to make Facebook a more visual and engaging place to have conversations. So we're testing multiple design updates in News Feed, including a more conversational way to comment on posts," a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The social networking giant has not revealed when it plans to roll out this new update and would probably like to wait and see how people are reacting to it before making a final decision. The company has in the past made some subtle updates such as pop ups that bring up individual posts in a new window, and showing when a user is typing a comment for a more conversational experience.

Facebook has over the past few months brought some questionable changes to apps like WhatsApp and Messenger, with both getting Snapchat-like Stories feature. WhatsApp last month rolled out a Status feature while Messenger got Messenger Day earlier this month. It's safe to assume that the company will be more mindful with the changes it brings to its site and will be looking for positive user feedback before it rolls out its new update.

Tags: Facebook, Facebook Update, Facebook Messenger, Social, Apps
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Facebook Is Testing Messenger-Like Bubble Texts for Its Comments Section
 
 

