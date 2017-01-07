Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Facebook Hires Former CNN Anchor Campbell Brown for News Role

 
07 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Hires Former CNN Anchor Campbell Brown for News Role

Former CNN reporter, anchor and host Campbell Brown is joining Facebook Inc to lead its news partnerships team, an appointment aimed at repairing the online social media company's troubled relationship with the traditional media.

Brown announced the move in a post on her Facebook page on Friday.

Facebook has come under scrutiny for its role in disseminating what became known as 'fake news' during last year's US presidential election, which had a negative effect on the businesses of more legitimate media companies.

In her new job, Brown will lead Facebook's news partnerships unit, which works with media outlets which publish content on Facebook.

The company faced criticism following the election of US Republican Donald Trump for not doing enough to stop misinformation and baseless news reports being circulated by users.

With a growing number of readers getting information from social media rather than traditional media companies' own web pages, Facebook is getting more attention for what it puts in users' feeds.

In recent months, Facebook has taken steps to combat misinformation, working with the Associated Press, PolitiFact and website Snopes to fact-check articles that appear in users' news feeds.

Campbell, with 15 years of experience at Time Warner Inc's CNN and Comcast Corp's NBC News unit, will be tasked with helping news organizations and reporters work more closely and more effectively with Facebook.

Brown founded nonprofit, education-focused news site The 74 in 2015. She said she will step back from her editorial role there but remain on the board in a note on the company's site on Friday.

Facebook executives told the New York Times on Friday that Brown's role would not be a de facto editor-in-chief, as she will not be involved in any content decisions - but more of a liaison to media companies. When asked to elaborate, a Facebook spokeswoman referred to Campbell's post.

"I will be working directly with our partners to help them understand how Facebook can expand the reach of their journalism, and contribute value to their businesses," wrote Campbell.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Facebook, Social, Apps, US Presidential Election, Fake News, Campbell Brown
CES 2017: Amazon's Alexa Emerges as One of the Big Winners
VIVO V5
Facebook Hires Former CNN Anchor Campbell Brown for News Role
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 Makes Its First Purported Appearance in Leaked Image
  2. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
  3. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  4. Amazon's Alexa Emerges as One of the Big Winners of CES 2017
  5. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  6. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  7. Uber Hikes Fares Up to 15 Percent in Delhi-NCR
  8. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  9. Record 14 Billion WhatsApp Messages Were Sent on New Year's Eve in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) With VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 6,890
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.