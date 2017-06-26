Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Celebrates 20 Years of Harry Potter by Letting You Cast Spells

 
26 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Celebrates 20 Years of Harry Potter by Letting You Cast Spells

Highlights

  • New feature brings animation of a wand casting spells
  • Twitter also launched a special emoji with #HarryPotter20
  • The first Harry Potter book was published on June 26, 1997

On June 26 1997, J.K Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone hit the bookstores for the first time, which started us on a magical journey that spanned seven books and as many movies that continues to hold a special place for millions of Potterheads around the world 20 years on. Many are proving their love for the series in their own ways, and so is Facebook, which has introduced an interactive new feature that casts spells with status updates.

The way it works is simple enough. Post a status update on Facebook using any of the terms - Harry Potter, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin - and the update will display an animation of a wand casting a spell. It also works on clicking the term on your friend's status update. The terms are highlighted in colours that signify them. For example, Gryffindor will be highlighted in red while Slytherin will be highlighted in green, and so on. And the feature also works within comments.

But it's not just Facebook. Twitter too is showing its love for Harry Potter, by launching a special emoji that will show up if you tweet with the hashtag #HarryPotter20. The hashtag will bring up Harry's iconic rounded spectacles with the 'lighting bolt' scar on top.

 

 

Google late last year also brought a touch of magic for Android users who could activate certain features, such as turning the flashlight on or off or switching on the silent mode by saying "lumos", "Nox", or "Silencio", respectively to Google Assistant.

Rowling's Harry Potter series has enjoyed a massive fan base around the world for its magical storytelling and lovable characters. The books span the titular character's journey over the years in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, facing unexpected evils and challenges with the help of his friends. The world of fantasy that author J.K Rowling created is unlikely to fade away anytime soon, with spin-off movies in the pipeline as well. And this only brings to mind one of the most memorable lines from the series - "After all this time?"

"Always."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Harry Potter, Social, Facebook Feature, J K Rowling
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

WhatsApp Gets Media Bundling, Refreshed Call Screen: Report
Redmi Note 4
Facebook Celebrates 20 Years of Harry Potter by Letting You Cast Spells
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  2. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Said to Be Company's Most Expensive Smartphone Yet
  4. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  5. Airtel Extends 30GB Data Offer for Postpaid Subscribers
  6. NASA's Mars Probe Spots Evidence of Ancient Lake
  7. OnePlus 5 Launched, Jio Home Delivery, Vodafone 29 Pack, More This Week
  8. Honor 8 Pro With 6GB RAM, 4000mAh Battery Announced for India
  9. Flipkart Partners HP, Intel, Microsoft on Rs. 999 per Month Laptop Offer
  10. Honor 8 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Set to Launch in India on July 6
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.