Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Facebook, Google, Others Launch Drive Against Fake News in France

 
06 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook, Google, Others Launch Drive Against Fake News in France

Social media companies Facebook, Google and a group of news organisations launched an initiative on Monday to tackle fake news stories in France, with the media in the spotlight as the country's presidential election approaches.

Facebook said it would work with several leading French news organisations, including Agence France-Presse, BFM TV, and newspapers L'Express and Le Monde to ensure that false news items were not published on its platform.

Google also said it was part of the initiative, dubbed "Cross Check" by the partners.

Facebook has faced criticism that it did not do enough to prevent false information being republished on its platform during last year's US presidential campaign, and in response has set up measures to try to tackle the problem.

There have been similar concerns that people could disseminate false information on Facebook in the build-up to the French election, which takes place in April and May.

Facebook Tunes Trending Topics to Better Deliver News 

In the United States, Facebook has said users would in future find it easier to flag fake articles as a hoax, and added that it will work with organizations such as fact-checking website Snopes, ABC News and the Associated Press to check the authenticity of stories.

Last month, Facebook also set up an initiative against fake news in Germany, where government officials had expressed concerns that false stories and hate speech online could influence a parliamentary election in September in which chancellor Angela Merkel will seek a fourth term in office.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Facebook, Google, Fake News, France, Social, Apps, Internet
Alibaba Reportedly Leading $200 Million Investment Into Paytm's Online Marketplace
ISRO to Launch Record 104 Satellites on a Single Launch Next Week
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Facebook, Google, Others Launch Drive Against Fake News in France
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 4GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  2. Xiaomi Aims to Sell 7 Million Redmi Note 4 Units, Eyes Top Spot in India
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Moto M Grey Colour Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  5. BSNL Takes on Reliance Jio, H-1B Visas, Budget, and More News This Week
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X to Launch on February 14
  7. UberHIRE Launched in India, Lets You Book a Cab for Up to 12 Hours
  8. Vivo V5 Plus Review
  9. Quantum Messaging Is Not Completely Secure, Researchers Say
  10. ISRO to Launch Record 104 Satellites on a Single Launch Next Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.