Facebook F8 Set to Kick Off: How to Watch Live and What to Expect

 
18 April 2017
Facebook F8 Set to Kick Off: How to Watch Live and What to Expect

Highlights

  • Facebook F8 is the company's annual developer conference
  • The keynote will be live streamed for all users to see
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg will outline the company's future plans

Facebook is set to kick off its annual developer conference tonight at 10:30pm IST (1.00pm New York Time), and just like every year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will outline the company's future plans, share what's next on Messenger, WhatsApp, and its other products, and possibly introduce its latest VR efforts for the social platform.

Facebook's annual developer conference aka Facebook F8 will be live streamed at FBF8.com. You can register yourself on the F8 website with your Facebook account or email right away, to receive an alert when the stream goes live.

Last year, Facebook highlighted chatbots at its event, and the entire of last year saw Facebook attempting to make bots fly in Messenger. In this year's two-day schedule, Facebook F8 is hosting a bot workshop hinting that it's not giving up on the idea just yet. Facebook has been adding Snapchat-like features to all its products, and we could see more such 'initiatives' at Facebook F8.

"This year's sessions feature a wide range of topics across the Facebook family of apps and services - with relevance to developers and businesses. With sessions and experiences featuring the latest products and innovations, there's something for everyone. You'll learn about new features, best practices and ways to make the world more open and connected," the company writes on its F8 page.

Facebook could also highlight its future VR efforts, just like last year where it revealed the 360 degree camera called Surround 360. The Facebook F8 schedule also suggest that an announcement on Facebook's enterprise edition Workplace may be in the offing.

Tasneem Akolawala

