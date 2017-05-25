Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Expands Personal Fundraising Tools to More People, Causes

 
25 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Expands Personal Fundraising Tools to More People, Causes

Highlights

  • Facebook will let users ask friends and strangers to give them money
  • The company has been testing the tool since March
  • Latest update adds sports and community fundraisers as options

Facebook is expanding its fundraising tools that let users ask friends and strangers to give them money to help pay for education, medical or other expenses. It is now available to everyone in the US.

The company has been testing the tool, which is similar to online fundraising services such as GoFundMe, since March.

With the latest update unveiled Wednesday, it has added sports and community fundraisers as options. It's also possible to raise money for medical expenses for pets, crisis relief, funerals, and a slew of other categories.

To start a fundraiser, scroll down the "menu" icon on mobile until you get to the "fundraisers" category. On desktop, visit facebook.com/fundraisers. Facebook says it will review all fundraisers within 24 hours.

There is a fee of 6.9 percent of the total amount raised plus 30 cents for payment processing, vetting and security.

Also this week, Facebook tweaked its Trending Topics algorithm to serve up more news sources to users.

The huge social network - which has faced criticism for creating "filter bubbles" that reinforce the views of users, and has been accused of bias in selecting its news sources - said the new design will offer a "carousel" with a variety of websites.

"You've always been able to click on a topic to see related posts and stories, but we've redesigned the page to make it easier to discover other publications that are covering the story, as well as what your friends and public figures are saying about it," Facebook said in a blog post.

Another report claimed that Facebook has signed BuzzFeed, Vox, and other content outlets for original video programming.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Facebook Tools, Fundraising Tools, Fundraising, Social
Sony to Discontinue ‘Premium Standard’ Range, Xperia X Series No More: Report
India's Rapid Digitisation Makes It a Favourite Cyber-Attack Target, Claims Report
HotDeals 360
Facebook Expands Personal Fundraising Tools to More People, Causes
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
  3. OnePlus 5 Gets Listed by Retailer With Complete Specifications
  4. New Phone Priced at Nearly Rs. 2.3 Crores Will Be Delivered by Helicopter
  5. Sony Will Not Launch Xperia X, Xperia X Compact Successors: Report
  6. OnePlus 5 Will Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC, Confirm Qualcomm and OnePlus
  7. Paytm Bank: Cashback on Deposits, ATM Withdrawal Limits, and More Details
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. Reliance Jio's New Tariff Plans Are Against TRAI Norms, Says Vodafone
  10. CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.