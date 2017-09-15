To help its users during disasters, Facebook has created a new centre for crisis response where people can find information about recent crises and access the social network's crisis response tools - including Safety Check, Community Help and Fundraisers to support crisis recovery - all in one place.

"We are also introducing links to articles, videos and photos posted publicly by the Facebook community, to help people be more informed about a crisis," Mike Nowak, Product Director, Social Good, Facebook, posted on Thursday.

"People will be able to access Crisis Response on Facebook in the upcoming weeks from the homepage on desktop or from the menu button on their phone," Nowak added.

When there is a crisis, people can use Facebook to let their friends and family know they are safe with the Safety Check feature.

"It will continue to work the same way it does today and will be featured at the top of each crisis page if you are in the affected area," Nowak said.

"Safety Check activations and related information may also appear in News Feed to help provide additional details about a crisis," Nowak added.

With the Community Help feature, people can ask for and give help to communities affected by the crisis.

The Fundraisers let people create fundraisers and donate to support those affected by the crisis and nonprofit organisations helping with relief efforts.