While Twitter is still contemplating whether the site needs an editing feature, Facebook has made it easier for people to save face while editing their posts on the social media networking website. Facebook has now removed the on-post 'edited' label that the site used to show earlier to let viewers know a particular post had been edited.

The site has not removed edit history, though the removal of the label means it's easier for users to overlook the changes made to a post, as noted first by Mashable. Users can still access the edit history on posts by going through the drop-down menu on the post. On being contacted by Mashable, Facebook representatives acknowledged that the website is using a different editing system than before but the change was made a year ago - implying it took a while before the change was visible to all users.

Earlier, Facebook used to show an 'edited' label next to the time stamp whenever any change was made to the post. However, now users will be able to correct their small cringe-worthy mistakes without any noticeable stamp that can trigger users to search for the mistake made in the original post. Notably, the edited label next to a comment can still be seen whenever any changes are made to a comment.

It will be interesting to see if the social media networking giant gives similar treatment to the changes made in comments as well going ahead. Editing is an option that has often created a divide when it comes to social media networking platforms.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently admitted that the website needs an editing feature but expressed concerns regarding the implementation. While minor changes like grammatical errors are not an issue, as these platforms are often used for consumption of news, it can become a huge problem if changes are made without any responsibility or acknowledgement.