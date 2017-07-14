Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook Camera Gets Its Own Animated GIF Image Creator

 
14 July 2017
Facebook Camera Gets Its Own Animated GIF Image Creator

Highlights

  • The new feature has been spotted on Facebook for iOS
  • Users will be able to create short GIFs that can be shared
  • Facebook last month introduced the GIF option in the comments section

When it comes to communication on social media platforms, animated GIF images are perhaps as important as emojis. These two have in a way managed to carve a language for its own and are at times the preferred form of expression than having to type long sentences. GIF images are already popular on Facebook, which just recently added a GIF option in the comments section. Now, the social networking giant is letting you make your own GIFs with the addition of a GIF mode in Facebook Camera.

The new GIF mode in Facebook Camera was discovered by The Next Web's Director of Social Media Matt Navarra, who reported seeing a new GIF option on the top of Facebook camera. Notably, the feature was found only on iOS and could not be seen on Android, suggesting that it could be rolling out just for iOS as of now. We couldn't see the feature on iOS either, which means it is yet to roll out to everyone.

fb camera gif creator the next web screenshot fb

Photo Credit: The Next Web

As the feature rolls out, users will find the new GIF option when they swipe right to open camera. TNW's report says that the GIFs created through the feature are short, lasting only a few seconds, which is pretty much how GIFs are meant to be. You will also be able to use Facebook's effects and frames that were normally available in the camera. The GIF images you make can be saved to your device, posted on your profile or to your Facebook story.

Facebook last month introduced the GIF option in the comments section as part of the 30th birthday of the GIF format. You can already send GIFs on Messenger and Facebook-owned WhatsApp, but the ability to make your own GIFs now means you'll have more creative freedom in expressing what you what without having to rely and search through existing GIF images. It also means that you won't have download third-party apps to make your own GIFs if Facebook is baking the feature right into its app.

Sanket Vijayasarathy


 
 

