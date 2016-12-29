Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Facebook Buys Data on What You Do Offline: Report

 
29 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Facebook Buys Data on What You Do Offline: Report

Facebook already knows a lot about your online activities and you are pretty much aware of it. But a new media investigation has revealed that the social networking giant buys data on your offline activities without your knowledge.

The information that Facebook collects can include things like how much money you make, the stores you shop in, and even the number of credit cards you own, according to the investigation by ProPublica.

At the heart of the issue is that the tech giant gives users little indication that it buys far more sensitive data about them than what the social media platform declares it knows.

Facebook uses algorithms to categorise its users in tens of thousands of micro-targetable groups for advertisers.

"Facebook's site says it gets information about its users 'from a few different sources'," ProPublica said in its report on Tuesday.

"What the page doesn't say is that those sources include detailed dossiers obtained from commercial data brokers about users' offline lives. Nor does Facebook show users any of the often remarkably detailed information it gets from those brokers," it added.

"They are not being honest," Jeffrey Chester, Executive Director of the Center for Digital Democracy, was quoted as saying.

"Facebook is bundling a dozen different data companies to target an individual customer, and an individual should have access to that bundle as well," Chester noted.

Tags: Facebook, Social, Internet, Apps
Vodafone Launches 4G Services in Tamil Nadu
Zen Admire Thrill
Facebook Buys Data on What You Do Offline: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Thrill
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on February 6, May Resemble Mi Note 2
  2. Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Drop Physical Keys, Support S-Pen, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Set to Launch on January 5
  5. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  6. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  7. Smartphones in 2017: What Gadget Lovers Can Expect in the New Year
  8. Super Mario Run Android Pre-Registration Now Open; To Be Released Soon?
  9. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  10. Soon, Snapdeal Will Deliver Reliance Jio SIM Cards to Your Home
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.