Facebook Now Has 2 Billion Users, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

 
27 June 2017
Facebook Now Has 2 Billion Users, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Facebook, the world's biggest social network, has hit the 2 billion users milestone.

"As of this morning, the Facebook community is now officially 2 billion people," co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

"We're making progress connecting the world, and now let's bring the world closer together. It's an honour to be on this journey with you," he added.

Facebook said it is launching a personalised video to celebrate bringing the milestone. You may see your video in your News Feed or by visiting facebook.com/goodaddsup.

 

