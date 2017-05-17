Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

777888999 Number Hoax Call - What Is It All About?

 
17 May 2017
777888999 Number Hoax Call - What Is It All About?

Highlights

  • Viral message regarding 777888999 call is being called a hoax
  • Some claim that the call will cause the phone to blast
  • The message is being forwarded on Facebook, WhatsApp

Those who've been on social platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp would perhaps know by now that not everything can and should be trusted. Chain messages are not a new thing and more often than not, they can be down right lame. Consider the recent viral message doing the rounds which says that a phone call from the number 777888999 can set your phone on fire and may get you killed.

What is 777888999?

You may think this message takes a leaf straight out of The Ring, but while the latter is clearly fictional, a lot of people are believing the hoax that is the 777888999 number. Many have taken to Facebook, WhatsApp and just about every other social media platform to warn people from picking up a call from the number 777888999. Media reports have numerous examples of frantic posts on social media.

"URGENT? pl don't attend any Call of mob no ...777888999....if u attend. Call your mobile will blast .....pl share to your friends ...," one message read.

Another message reads, "A lady will speak to the call receiver and tell that it's the last call for him. Please pass this message to others and don't neglect. Pass it to your friends and family."

Why is 777888999 a hoax?

There are a few obvious reasons that the 'death' number is clearly a hoax. For one, there seems to be no logical way on how a call from 777888999 can lead to a phone to blast, let alone kill you. Second, the number itself is only nine digits, which just won't work in India. Even if it is an international number, there would be a country code attached with it. Lastly, there seems to be no documented case as of now regarding this.

There have been many hoaxes in the past that tend to go viral without any concrete proof and we urge our readers not to forward the message and cause unwanted panic or trouble.

777888999 Number Hoax Call - What Is It All About?
 
 

