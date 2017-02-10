How to Allow or Prevent Twitter DMs From Anyone

Twitter has always had trouble creating an identity for itself, which explains its stagnant growth and why no one wants to buy it, even with its best efforts. Despite its image as a public network, there is very much a private side to the service as well – in direct messages, or DMs as they are popularly called. You can interact with other Twitter users without the constraint of 140 characters, or revealing the contents of those messages on your profile – as happens with tweets by default – but you can’t simply DM anyone.

As such, you can only start a conversation with someone who follows you. But Twitter isn’t just a place for individuals only – brands, companies, celebrities, or communities are all on the social network too. That’s why Twitter allows you to customise the options for direct messages, letting you receive messages from anyone, which is colloquially known as ‘open DMs’.

If you’re interested in doing so, you’ve come to the right place. Follow these steps to allow or prevent any Twitter user from starting a direct message (DM) conversation with you:

Twitter for Android

Open the app, and locate the three-dot overflow icon, or your profile icon. The layout varies between versions, so tap the one you see. Tap Settings. From there, tap on Privacy and content. Find the option that reads Receive messages from anyone. Check the box to receive messages from anyone, or uncheck it you only want to get messages from people you follow.

Twitter for iOS

Open the app, and tap the last tab titled Me. Hit the gear icon next to your profile picture, and choose Settings. From there, head to Privacy and safety. Find the option that reads Receive Direct Messages from anyone. Turn on the toggle to receive messages from anyone, or turn it off to limit messages to followers.

Twitter on Web

Click your profile icon in the top-right, and choose Settings. In the left-pane, go to Security and privacy. Scroll down to the bottom, and find the option that reads Receive Direct Messages from anyone. Check the box to receive messages from anyone, or uncheck it to limit messages from followers.

Twitter on Windows

In the left-pane, choose Me. Just below the cover image, hit Settings. Select Security & privacy on the left. Scroll down to the bottom, and find the option that reads Receive Direct Messages from anyone. Check the box to receive messages from anyone, or uncheck it to limit messages from followers.

