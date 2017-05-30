Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

'Super-Earth' Found 21 Light Years Away That Could Support Life

 
30 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
'Super-Earth' Found 21 Light Years Away That Could Support Life

Photo Credit: Gabriel Pérez, SMM (IAC)

Highlights

  • Scientists have found an Earth-like planet 21 light years away
  • Only a few dozen planets of this kind are known
  • Its detection was made possible with the HARPS-N spectrograph

Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable Earth-like planet, located just 21 light years away, that may host liquid water on its surface.

Researchers used the radial velocity technique, which involves measuring the changes in the position and velocity when the star and a planet rotate around their common centre of gravity.

Depending on the relative masses of the two objects gravity will determine the magnitude of the change in velocity of the star, which can be measured using its observed spectrum.

Scientists from Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) in Canary Islands found that the planet, with a mass between two and three times the Earth, resides at the edge of the habitable zone of its host star GJ625 (Gliese 625).

This is the sixth super-Earth closest to our solar system in the habitability zone of its star, while the red dwarf is among the 100 stars closest to the Sun, researchers said.

This planet is particularly interesting because of its proximity. It is only 21 light years away, and is one of the least massive known "Super-Earths".

Red dwarfs are the most common stars in the universe and they can host planets, however, only a few hundred of them are known.

The majority have been discovered orbiting much more distant stars, using the transit method, in which the planet causes a minor "eclipse" when it passes in front of the star.

In contrast, only few rocky planets have been discovered around nearby stars with the radial velocity technique, and very few have been found in their habitability zones, researchers said.

The planet take about 14 days to complete one orbit around its star, on a very close one.

"As GJ625 is a relatively cool star, the planet is situated at the edge of its habitability zone, in which liquid water can exist on its surface," said Alejandro Suarez Mascareno from IAC.

"In fact, depending on the cloud cover of its atmosphere and on its rotation, it could potentially be habitable," he said.

"In the future, new observing campaigns of photometric observations will be essential to try to detect the transit of this planet across its star, given its proximity to the Sun," said Jonay Gonzalez Hernandez, also from IAC.

"There is a possibility that there are more rocky planets around GJ625 in orbits which are nearer to, or further away from the star, and within the habitability zone, which we will keep on combing," said Hernandez.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Eclipse, Super Earth, Science, Space, Extraterrestial Life
Dell Launches New Inspiron AIOs and Gaming Desktop at Computex 2017
China to Launch Cyber-Security Law Despite Concerns
HotDeals 360
'Super-Earth' Found 21 Light Years Away That Could Support Life
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Online
  2. OnePlus 5 Will Launch on June 15, Leaked Internal Mail Tips
  3. Intel Unveils the Core i9 Extreme Edition With 18 Cores
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale: iPhone 7 Discounts and Other Deals
  6. 'Super-Earth' Found 21 Light Years Away That Could Support Life
  7. OnePlus 5 Camera Sample Teased in Lead Up to Launch
  8. Xiaomi Mi Router 3C Review
  9. Moto Z2 Play Leaked in Images Showing Moto Mods, Camera Bump, and More
  10. Dell Launches New Inspiron AIOs and Gaming Desktop at Computex 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.