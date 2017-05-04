Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Stephen Hawking Thinks Humans Have Only 100 Years to Leave the Earth

 
04 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Stephen Hawking Thinks Humans Have Only 100 Years to Leave the Earth

Highlights

  • Hawking made the claims as part of new BBC documentary
  • Called 'Expedition New Earth', it will air over the summer
  • Part of larger BBC push towards science programming

Stephen Hawking thinks that humanity must leave Earth in the next century, and colonise another planet to ensure their survival, considering the dangers that lie ahead of us.

The renowned English theoretical physicist made the claims as part of a new documentary – Expedition New Earth – that’s set to air on BBC Two over the summer. As part of his predictions, Hawking said the effects of climate change, overdue asteroid strikes, epidemics, and population growth has put the planet in an “increasingly precarious” position.

Stephen Hawking on BBC's Expedition New Earth

Hawking believes that our species would go extinct sometime within the next hundred years if we fail to find a new Earth, which lends the TV series its name. For the new show, Hawking has worked alongside Prof Danielle George, who teaches radio frequency engineering at the University of Manchester, and Christophe Galfard, a student of Hawking’s, to explore the idea of travelling across the stars.

“Taking in the latest advances in astronomy, biology and rocket technology, they travel the world in search of answers,” BBC’s website reads. “From the Atacama desert [in Chile] to the wilds of the North Pole, from plasma rockets to human hibernation, they discover a whole world of cutting edge research. The journey shows that Prof Hawking’s ambition isn’t as fantastical as it sounds – that science fact is closer to science fiction than we ever thought.”

BBC’s Expedition New Earth, made in partnership with The Open University, is part of a larger push from the British media network towards science and technology programming, under the banner Tomorrow’s World, which ran for nearly four decades in the past century.

“We’ve come together behind a simple, and very bold ambition - to equip all of us with the knowledge and understanding we need to make sense of our lives and the future,” Tony Hall, BBC’s director-general, said in a statement. “Whether it’s the rise of robotics or the demise of antibiotics, travelling to Mars or the arrival of 3D printed food, science is changing the world at an extraordinary pace.”

Image courtesy Lwp Kommunikáció/Flickr

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Stephen Hawking, BBC, Tomorrows World, Expedition New Earth
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Surface Phone? Possible, as Microsoft CEO Says the Company Hasn't Given Up on Mobiles Just Yet
WhatsApp Being Used by Goa Tourism Department to Help Keep Beaches Clean
HotDeals 360
Stephen Hawking Thinks Humans Have Only 100 Years to Leave the Earth
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Stephen Hawking Thinks Humans Have Only 100 Years to Leave the Earth
  2. Oppo F3 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India at Rs. 19,999
  3. Reliance Jio Offers: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know
  4. Don't Open the 'Google Docs' Email You Just Got
  5. 'World's Smallest 4G Android Smartphone' Launched With Android 7.0 Nougat
  6. Xiaomi Offers Discounts in Exchange for Recycling Your Old Electronics
  7. Google Pixel Phones Now Available With Rs. 13,000 Cash Back - Literally
  8. Sachin Tendulkar-Inspired Phone Launched by the Master Blaster Himself
  9. iPhone 8 to Be Unveiled at WWDC Next Month, JP Morgan Analyst Claims
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.