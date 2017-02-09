Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
SpaceX to Launch 10th Resupply Ship to Space Station Next Week

 
09 February 2017
SpaceX to Launch 10th Resupply Ship to Space Station Next Week

Photo Credit: NASA

US aerospace major SpaceX has targeted February 18 for the launch of its 10th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA.

The SpaceX Dragon resupply ship is targeted to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

"Targeting February 18 for Dragon's next resupply mission to the @Space_Station ? our 1st launch from LC-39A at @NASA's Kennedy Space Center," the Hawthorne-headquartered company tweeted on Wednesday.

SpaceX to Hit Fastest Launch Pace With New Florida Site 

"The Expedition 50 crew trained today for the robotic capture of the SpaceX Dragon and studied how the brain adapts to living in space. Three crew members also conducted an emergency drill aboard the International Space Station," NASA researchers wrote in a blog post on the same day.

The tenth commercial resupply mission from SpaceX will deliver advanced space research to improve disease-fighting drugs, observe Earth's climate and automate spacecraft navigation, the US space agency added.

Tags: SpaceX, SpaceX Dragon, Dragon Cargo Ship, NASA, Science, Falcon 9, Florida
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
