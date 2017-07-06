Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SpaceX Successfully Launches IntelSat Broadband Communications Satellite

 
06 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
SpaceX Successfully Launches IntelSat Broadband Communications Satellite

SpaceX on Wednesday deployed a broadband communications satellite for IntelSat, after twice ditching launch plans in the final seconds before liftoff earlier this week.

The satellite, known as IntelSat 35e, soared into the blue sky over Cape Canaveral at 7:38pm (2338 GMT or 5:08am IST Thursday), riding a Falcon 9 rocket to a distant, geostationary orbit.

The force required to send the payload to space meant SpaceX decided not to attempt to return the first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket for an upright landing.

The California-based company now regularly lands the tall portion of the rocket back on Earth following launches, as part of its effort to make rocket parts reusable, like airplanes.

The launch finally went ahead after two delays earlier this week, both in the last 10 seconds before liftoff.

A SpaceX commentator said on the company's launch webcast that Monday's delay came about when a measurement in the rocket's first stage avionics system did not meet a preprogrammed software limit, but the rocket was in good shape.

Nor was the delay on Sunday due to any flaws with the rocket, SpaceX said.

Engineers also spent the US Fourth of July holiday reviewing the rocket for safety issues.

"SpaceX team reviewed all systems again late last night," SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said on Twitter ahead of the launch.

"Done our best to ensure all is good."

The satellite is the fourth of Intelsat's EpicNG next-generation high throughput satellites, and aims to improve wireless connectivity for the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: SpaceX, SpaceX Launch, IntelSat, SpaceX Falcon 9, IntelSat 35e, Satellite, Science, Internet, Broadband Communications Satellite
Ransomware: Ukraine Says Foiled Second Cyber-Attack After Police Raid
Google to Start Getting Norwegian Wind Power by September
Lenovo K6 Power
SpaceX Successfully Launches IntelSat Broadband Communications Satellite
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Jio Feature Phone to Launch With Rs. 500 Price Tag on July 21: Report
  2. Honor 8 Pro Set to Launch in India Today - How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  4. Reliance Jio Offering 224GB of 4G Data at Rs. 509: Here's How to Claim it
  5. Jio's Rs. 500 Feature Phone, Ola's Big Plans, and More: Your 360 Daily
  6. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 12
  7. Nokia 6 Said to Receive July Android Security Patch Ahead of Google Pixel
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Once Again Tipped to Sport Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Nubia N2 With 5000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available to Buy in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.