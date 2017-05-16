Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SpaceX Launches Inmarsat Communications Satellite

 
16 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
SpaceX Launches Inmarsat Communications Satellite

SpaceX on Monday launched a communications satellite for Inmarsat, marking its first launch for the London-based mobile broadband company.

The Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite, built by Boeing, blasted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 7:21pm (11:21pm GMT).

"We've had confirmation of spacecraft separation," said a SpaceX commentator about 30 minutes after launch, signaling that the satellite was successfully deployed to a distant, geostationary orbit.

"We've had good orbits, good separation, all you can ask for today."

The satellite is the fourth in the company's Global Xpress (GX) constellation, aimed at providing high-speed mobile broadband service.

"Inmarsat, the only operator of a global Ka-band network, created the GX platform to enable communities across the world to benefit from the emerging digital society," said a company statement.

SpaceX, which is headed by Elon Musk, did not attempt to bring the first stage of the rocket back to Earth for an upright landing following the launch.

The payload weighed some 13,500 pounds (6,100 kilograms), and the force needed to propel it to orbit would not leave enough fuel for the rocket to maneuver back to Earth.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: SpaceX, Elon Musk, Inmarsat 5, Science, India
WannaCry Ransomware: Cyber-Attacks Could Spark Lawsuits, But Not Against Microsoft
HotDeals 360
SpaceX Launches Inmarsat Communications Satellite
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Iconic Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Flipkart's iPhone 7 Offer, WannaCry Ransomware & More: 360 Daily
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India Today
  4. Researchers See North Korea Link to Global Ransomware Cyber-Attacks
  5. Flipkart Sale Day 2 Offers: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Vivo V5 Plus, and More
  6. Ransomware Cyber-Attacks Had 'Nearly Zero' Impact in India, Says Minister
  7. Moto C, Moto C Plus With Front Flash and Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
  8. India Remains Vigilant As More Ransomware Cyber-Attack Reports Pour In
  9. Amazon India Offers iPhone 7 at Rs. 39,499, Takes on Flipkart Big 10 Sale
  10. HTC U 11 With 'Edge Sensor' Expected to Launch Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.