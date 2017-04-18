Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Orbital ATK Set to Launch Cargo to Space Station on Tuesday

 
18 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Orbital ATK Set to Launch Cargo to Space Station on Tuesday

Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights

  • The unmanned Cygnus cargo ship will take off today around 8:41pm IST
  • The spacecraft is loaded with crew supplies, hardware and experiments
  • It should arrive at the station on April 22

A rocket packed with food and supplies for the astronauts living at the International Space Station is scheduled to blast off Tuesday from a NASA launch pad.

The unmanned Cygnus cargo ship, nestled atop an Atlas V rocket, is poised for take off during a 30-minute launch window beginning at 11:11am (8:41pm IST) from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The cargo ship is operated by Orbital ATK, and is the company's seventh mission to space as part of a $1.9 billion contract with NASA to ferry supplies to the orbiting outpost.

The spacecraft is loaded with 7,626 pounds (3,459 kilograms) crew supplies, hardware and experiments on growing food and cancer therapies.

It should arrive at the station on April 22, after the scheduled docking Thursday of a Russian Soyuz spaceship carrying cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and American astronaut Jack Fischer.

After the astronauts unpack the Cygnus, they will reload it with trash that will burn up along with the spacecraft upon re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

But before its mission comes to a fiery end, Cygnus will spend a couple of hours running an automated experiment to see how fire acts in microgravity.

Known as Saffire-III, the experiment is the third in a series aimed at igniting a large-scale fire in microgravity.

"While in space, after traveling a safe distance from the station, the fire is lit and data is collected before re-entering the Earth's atmosphere," said a statement from NASA.

"The experiment lasts about two-and-a-half hours, of which 20 minutes is the actual burn of a fabric panel measuring 0.4 meters (yards) wide by one meter long."

The goal is to better understand how fire acts in space in order to safeguard future space missions.

360 view
A 360-degree live stream of the launch is to be broadcast on http://youtube.com/nasatelevision.

The technology will "virtually place the public at the base of the rocket during launch," NASA said.

"Those who own virtual reality headsets will be able to look around and experience the view as if they were actually standing on the launch pad."

The weather forecast for Tuesday's launch attempt was 90 percent favorable, with only a small chance of cumulus clouds interfering with takeoff.

The cargo ship is named after John Glenn, the famed astronauts who was the first American to orbit the Earth and who died last year at age 95.

"As we count down to launch, we are proud and humbled to name the OA-7 Cygnus spacecraft in honor of John Glenn,"said Frank Culbertson, President of Orbital ATK's Space Systems Group.

"The S.S. John Glenn is dedicated to his legacy as a lifelong pioneer of human spaceflight who paved the way for America's space program."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Orbital ATK, Cygnus Cargo Ship, NASA, Atlas V Rocket, Science, John Glenn
iPhone Thief With Over 100 Coachella Victims Nabbed With Find My iPhone App
Wearable Sweat Sensor Could Help Diagnose and Treat Disease, Say Researchers
Unboxed Mobiles
Orbital ATK Set to Launch Cargo to Space Station on Tuesday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on Wednesday, and Here's Everything We Know So Far
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Will Be Available on Flipkart
  3. Reliance Jio Starts Disconnecting Those Who Haven't Recharged Yet
  4. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  5. Lenovo Smartphones, Laptops Get Discounts and Offers on Flipkart
  6. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  7. Tecno Mobile Launches in India With 5 New Smartphones
  8. Vivo V5 vs Oppo A57 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
  9. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  10. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Electronic Accessories in 'All Access Sale'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.