Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

New Wireless Patch May Ease Migraine Pain Without Drugs

 
02 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
New Wireless Patch May Ease Migraine Pain Without Drugs

A new, smartphone controlled wireless patch that can be worn on the arm may help reduce migraine pain as effectively as drugs, a new study claims.

The device uses electrical stimulation to block the pain signals from reaching the brain. The patch uses rubber electrodes and a chip on an armband.

The patch can be controlled by a smartphone app. In the past when stimulation has been tested for people with migraine, devices needed wires and were attached to the head.

"These results need to be confirmed with additional studies, but they are exciting," said study author David Yarnitsky, of Technion Faculty of Medicine in Israel.

"People with migraine are looking for non-drug treatments, and this new device is easy to use, has no side effects and can be conveniently used in work or social settings," said Yarnitsky.

The study involved 71 people with episodic migraine who had two to eight attacks per month and had not taken any preventive medication for migraine for at least two months.

Participants were asked to apply the device to their upper arm soon after the start of a migraine and use it for 20 minutes. They were not supposed to take any medications for migraine for two hours.

The devices were programmed to randomly give either a placebo, or sham, stimulation at a very low frequency or one of four levels of active stimulation. The stimulation was designed to not be painful.

A total of 299 migraines were treated with the device during the study.

During the active stimulation at the three highest levels, 64 percent of people had a reduction in their pain by at least 50 percent two hours after the treatment, compared to 26 percent of people during the sham stimulation.

For those who started with moderate to severe pain, their pain was reduced to mild or no pain in 58 percent of people at the highest level of stimulation, compared to 24 percent of those during the sham stimulation, the study found.

In the same group, 30 percent said they had no pain after receiving the highest level of stimulation, compared to six per cent of those receiving the sham stimulation.

"These results are similar to those seen for the triptan medications for migraine," said Yarnitsky.

The researchers also found that starting the stimulation within 20 minutes of the start of a migraine was more effective, with 47 percent reducing pain when starting early, compared to 25 percent who started after 20 minutes.

The study was published in the journal Neurology.

Tags: Migraine, Science, Wireless Patch
Nokia and BlackBerry Are Back? The Proof Will Be in the Sales
Oppo F1s
New Wireless Patch May Ease Migraine Pain Without Drugs
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  2. How Google Maps Gets Its Remarkably Accurate Real-Time Traffic Data
  3. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  4. Reliance Jio Is Needlessly Complicating Its Tariff Plans
  5. Fossils Point to Life on Earth 4 Billion Years Ago
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Show More Chat Details, Introduce 'Size' Tab
  7. Apple Said to Have 1,000 Engineers Working on AR for the iPhone 8
  8. How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Live Images Again Show AI Button, Side Profile
  10. Nokia, Airtel Join Hands on 5G, IoT Applications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.