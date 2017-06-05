Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

New 'Miracle Material' Could Make Cracked Phone Displays a Thing of the Past

 
05 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
New 'Miracle Material' Could Make Cracked Phone Displays a Thing of the Past

We all wish our smartphone displays never crack. The wish seems to come true as a team of scientists has found a new material that is cheap, durable and can be used in several devices in future.

According to the paper published in the journal ACS Nano, manufacturers are hunting for material that can be used in place of less durable and expensive silicon compounds used in devices.

Elton Santos from Queen's University in Ireland and his team have created new dynamic hybrid devices that are able to conduct electricity at unprecedented speeds and are light, and are durable and easy to manufacture in large-scale semiconductor plants.

The team found that by combining semiconducting molecules C60 with layered materials, such as graphene and hBN, they could produce a unique material technology, which could revolutionise the concept of smart devices.

"Our findings show that this new 'miracle material' has similar physical properties to Silicon but it has improved chemical stability, lightness and flexibility, which could potentially be used in smart devices and would be much less likely to break," Santos explained.

"The material also could mean that devices use less energy than before because of the device architecture so could have improved battery life and less electric shocks," Santos added.

Santos' team is now working on transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) that are chemically stable, have large sources for production and band gaps that rival Silicon.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Elton Santos, Queen's University, ACS Nano, Dynamic Hybrid Devices, Science
LG X500 With 4500mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-19 Communications Satellite Aboard GSLV Mk III
HotDeals 360
New 'Miracle Material' Could Make Cracked Phone Displays a Thing of the Past
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. ISRO GSLV-Mk III Launch Time: GSAT-19 Countdown Progressing Smoothly
  2. OnePlus 5 Leaked Teaser Shows iPhone 7 Plus-Like Design
  3. Moto Z2 Play Pre-Orders Open on Thursday in India
  4. OnePlus 5 Display Resolution Seemingly Confirmed, Launch Date Tipped
  5. Amazon Aims to Put Fire Phone Nightmare Behind With 'Ice' Smartphones
  6. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Available for Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch
  7. iPhone 8 Render Leak Tips Rear Fingerprint Scanner, Bezel-Less Display
  8. ISRO Successfully Launches Its Heaviest Satellite Aboard Heaviest Rocket
  9. Apple's Upcoming Products Leaked by Alleged Foxconn Insiders
  10. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Hits All-Time High in May: TRAI Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.