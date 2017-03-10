Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA's 'Europa Clipper' Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moon

 
10 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
NASA's 'Europa Clipper' Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moon

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA has announced that its upcoming mission to explore the habitability of Jupiter's icy moon Europa will be officially called Europa Clipper.

The mission is being planned for launch in the 2020s, arriving in the Jupiter system after a journey of several years, NASA said in a statement on Friday.

Europa has long been a high priority for exploration because it holds a salty liquid water ocean beneath its icy crust.

The ultimate aim of Europa Clipper is to determine if Europa is habitable, possessing all three of the ingredients necessary for life - liquid water, chemical ingredients, and energy sources sufficient to enable biology, the US space agency said.

Previously, when the mission was still in the conceptual phase, it was sometimes informally called Europa Clipper, but NASA has now adopted that name as the formal title for the mission.

The moniker harkens back to the clipper ships that sailed across the oceans of Earth in the 19th century.

Clipper ships were streamlined, three-masted sailing vessels renowned for their grace and swiftness.

These ships rapidly shuttled tea and other goods back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean and around globe.

In the grand tradition of these classic ships, the Europa Clipper spacecraft would sail past Europa at a rapid cadence, as frequently as every two weeks, providing many opportunities to investigate the moon up close.

The prime mission plan includes 40 to 45 flybys, during which the spacecraft would image the moon's icy surface at high resolution and investigate its composition and the structure of its interior and icy shell.

"During each orbit, the spacecraft spends only a short time within the challenging radiation environment near Europa. It speeds past, gathers a huge amount of science data, then sails on out of there," said Robert Pappalardo, Europa Clipper project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Tags: NASA, Jupiter, Europa, Europa Clipper, Science, Jupiter Moon
Twitter Testing Feature That Flags Accounts as Sensitive
SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
NASA's 'Europa Clipper' Mission to Explore Jupiter's Moon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

SAMSUNG Galaxy J7 Prime
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Set to Get a Brand New Look
  2. Flipkart's Samsung Mobiles Fest Offering Discounts on Several Smartphones
  3. Paytm Rolls Back 2 Percent Credit Card Charge After Outcry
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price, New Violet Colour Variant Tipped
  5. Google Splits Hangouts Into 'Meet' and 'Chat', Focuses on Enterprise
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Appear in Numerous New Leaks
  7. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
  8. Game of Thrones Season 7 Premieres July 16
  9. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  10. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.