NASA has hinted at discovery of something exciting related to planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets.

The US space agency said it will hold a news conference to present the findings at the agency's headquarters in Washington on Wednesday. The conference will be live streamed, and kicks off at 1pm EST (11:30pm IST). You can watch the live stream here.

Prominent NASA scientists, astronomers and a professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology will participate at the briefing.

NASA has also invited media and the public to ask questions during the briefing on Twitter using the hashtag #askNASA.

Following the briefing, a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about exoplanets will be held with scientists available to answer questions in English and Spanish, NASA said.

Details of these findings will also be published in the journal Nature on the same day NASA hosts the briefing.

Written with inputs from IANS​