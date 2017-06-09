Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA Unveils 'Out of This World' Mars Rover

 
09 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
NASA Unveils 'Out of This World' Mars Rover

Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights

  • NASA has unveiled a new Mars rover concept vehicle
  • The rover was unveiled at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
  • NASA's next robotic Mars rover is set to land on the Red Planet in 2020

NASA has unveiled an "out of this world" futuristic Mars rover concept vehicle to inspire young people to want to learn more about its plans to send humans to the Red Planet in the 2030s.

While this exact rover is not expected to operate on Mars, one or more of its elements could make its way into a rover that astronauts will drive on the Red Planet, NASA scientists wrote in a blog post this week.

The rover, unveiled at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, was built by Parker Brothers Concepts of Port Canaveral, Florida, incorporating input into its design from NASA subject matter experts.

The rover operates on an electric motor, powered by solar panels and a 700-volt battery. The rover separates in the middle with the front area designed for scouting and equipped with a radio and navigation provided by the Global Positioning System.

The back section serves as a laboratory which can disconnect for autonomous research.

Following several weeks on display at Kennedy's visitor complex, the Mars rover concept vehicle will be displayed at several locations, NASA said.

From July to August, it will be displayed at several locations during a tour along the East Coast.

The Mars rover concept vehicle will return to the visitor complex to be part of the new Astronaut Training Experience attraction opening in the autumn of this year, said Rebecca Shireman of the Kennedy visitor complex.

NASA's next robotic Mars rover is set to land on the Red Planet in 2020. The Mars 2020 rover will search for signs of past microbial life and collect core samples for a potentially future return to Earth.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: NASA, Mars Rover, Mars Rover Concept, Science, Mars
iPhone 8 Running on iOS 11 Leaked in Renders for the First Time
Airtel's Complaint Against Reliance Jio, RIL Gets Rejected by CCI
HotDeals 360
NASA Unveils 'Out of This World' Mars Rover
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo A37
TRENDING
  1. NASA Unveils 'Out of This World' Mars Rover
  2. OnePlus 5 Spotted in Benchmarks With 8GB RAM and 6GB RAM Variants
  3. OnePlus 5 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Big Discounts on iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, Laptops, and More Gadgets
  5. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 India Launch Set for June 13
  6. Vodafone Launches New Unlimited Calling Plan With 25GB Data
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A Pre-Orders in India Today
  8. iPhone 8 Running on iOS 11 Leaked in Renders for the First Time
  9. Moto Z2 Play First Impressions
  10. OnePlus 5 Design Revealed by Company, Looks Like iPhone 7 Plus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.