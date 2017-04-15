Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA to Broadcast Live 360-Degree Video of Rocket Launch on Tuesday

 
15 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
NASA to Broadcast Live 360-Degree Video of Rocket Launch on Tuesday

Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance

NASA, in coordination with commercial cargo provider Orbital ATK and launch service major United Launch Alliance (ULA), is set to broadcast the world's first live 360-degree stream of a rocket launch on April 18.

The live 360-degree stream of the cargo resupply mission liftoff to the International Space Station may be viewed on the NASA Television YouTube channel starting 10 minutes prior to lift off, the US space agency said.

Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft will launch on a ULA Atlas V rocket carrying more than 3,447 kg of science research, crew supplies and hardware to the orbiting laboratory.

The launch is targeted for April 18 during a 30-minute window that opens at 11:11am EDT.

To view in 360, you need to use a mouse or move a personal device to look up and down, back and forth, for a 360-degree view around Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Not all browsers support viewing 360 videos. YouTube supports playback of 360-degree videos on computers using Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera browsers.

Viewers may use the YouTube app to view the launch on a smartphone.

Those who own virtual reality headsets will be able to look around and experience the view as if they were actually standing on the launch pad, NASA said.

While virtual reality and 360 technology have been increasing in popularity, live 360 technology is a brand new capability that has emerged recently.

Recognising the exciting possibilities opened up by applying this new technology to space flights, NASA, ULA and Orbital ATK seized this opportunity to virtually place the public at the base of the rocket during launch.

The minimum viewing distance is typically miles away from the launch pad, but the live 360 stream enables viewers to get a pads-eye view.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: NASA, Orbital ATK, Cygnus, ISS, United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket, 360 Degree Video
Uber's Revenue Hits $6.5 Billion in 2016, Still Has Large Loss
Nokia 6 Reportedly Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update
Unboxed Mobiles
NASA to Broadcast Live 360-Degree Video of Rocket Launch on Tuesday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch Data Offers to Counter Reliance Jio Offer
  2. Nokia 6 Reportedly Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch Set for Wednesday
  4. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  5. WhatsApp Web Spotted With Message Revoke Feature
  6. First Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Thrills Fans
  7. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Red 128GB Variant Available at Discount in India
  8. NASA Says Saturn's Moon Most Likely to Support Life: 10 Things to Know
  9. Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tips Design
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.