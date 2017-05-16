Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA, ISRO Team Up to Inspect 'Oldest Civilisation' Site in Haryana

 
16 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
NASA, ISRO Team Up to Inspect 'Oldest Civilisation' Site in Haryana

Teams of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would inspect the excavation being carried out at an archaeological site in Haryana's Fatehabad district to verify claims of it being the oldest civilisation in the world.

Archaeologists have recovered artefacts pre-dating the Harappan Civilisation from the site, located in village Kunal in Fatehabad district.

NASA and ISRO inspection is likely to be done in October this year, 2017, Haryana Archaeology and Museums Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said on Monday.

"The recovery of artefacts, estimated to be 6,000 years old, strongly indicated that the civilisation that had flourished in Kunal was in fact the oldest civilisation in the world. The Harappan Civilisation, considered so far to be the oldest civilisation, flourished about 3,500 years ago," the Minister said.

The artefacts recovered included ornaments and pots, apart from spherical structures.

The Haryana government is considering to establish international-level museums at Kunal and Rakhigarhi.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: NASA, ISRO, Science, India, Haryana
WannaCry Ransomware: Meet the 22-Year-Old Whiz Kid Who Foiled the Cyber-Attacks
Laptop Ban: US, EU to Meet on Airline Security on Wednesday
HotDeals 360
NASA, ISRO Team Up to Inspect 'Oldest Civilisation' Site in Haryana
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's iPhone 7 Offer, WannaCry Ransomware & More: 360 Daily
  2. Nokia 3310 Iconic Feature Phone Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India Today
  4. Researchers See North Korea Link to Global Ransomware Cyber-Attacks
  5. Flipkart Sale Day 2 Offers: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Vivo V5 Plus, and More
  6. Ransomware Cyber-Attacks Had 'Nearly Zero' Impact in India, Says Minister
  7. Moto C, Moto C Plus With Front Flash and Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
  8. Amazon India Offers iPhone 7 at Rs. 39,499, Takes on Flipkart Big 10 Sale
  9. India Remains Vigilant As More Ransomware Cyber-Attack Reports Pour In
  10. OnePlus 5 Photo Leak Tips Dual Rear Camera, 8GB RAM, and 4000mAh Battery
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.