Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moon Express Set to Launch Robotic Lunar Spacecraft by Year-End

 
13 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moon Express Set to Launch Robotic Lunar Spacecraft by Year-End

A privately owned company plans to use robotic spacecraft to launch a series of commercial missions to the moon, some 45 years after NASA's last lunar landing, officials said on Wednesday.

Cape Canaveral, Florida-based Moon Express is developing a fleet of low-cost robotic spacecraft that can be assembled like Legos to handle increasingly complex missions, founder and Chief Executive Officer Bob Richards said in an interview.

The initial spacecraft, known as MX-1E, is slated to fly before the end of the year aboard a Rocket Lab Electron booster, which launches from New Zealand. Moon Express hopes the endeavor will clinch a $20 million prize from Google, but Richards said the win was not essential.

Moon Express has raised more than $45 million from private investors to build its first spacecraft and buy launch services.

"The Google Lunar X Prize ... is icing on the cake," Richards said.

Google is offering a top prize of $20 million (roughly Rs. 128 crores) for the first privately funded team to land a spacecraft on the moon; have it fly, drive or hop at least 1,640 feet (500 meters) and relay pictures and video back to Earth. The second prize is $5 million.

Contenders have until Dec. 31 to launch their spaceships.

Google also is offering bonus money for other milestones, such as traveling 5 km (3.1 miles), touching down near an Apollo landing site or finding evidence of water.

Richards presented the spacecraft design in Washington on Wednesday.

moon express mx 1e ascending moon express

Besides vying for the X Prize, Moon Express will fly science equipment and payloads for at least three paying customers, including Houston-based Celestis, which offers memorial spaceflights for cremated remains.

Richards said the company would pay for the initial mission, with customers funding subsequent ones.

The company plans to set up a permanent robot-operated base on the moon's south pole to prospect for water and other materials. By 2020, Moon Express expects to return lunar samples to Earth for research and commercial sale.

The MX series of spacecraft also can be scaled up for travel to other destinations, such as the moons of Mars. The company expects to complete the first spacecraft in September.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Moon Express, MX-1E, Google Lunar X Prize, Moon, Rocket Lab Electron Booster, Science, Lunar Lander
Facebook Messenger Lite for Android Finally Launched in India
TRAI Issues Draft Design of Public Wi-Fi Network System
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Moon Express Set to Launch Robotic Lunar Spacecraft by Year-End
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Google Just Acquired This Newborn AI Startup From Bengaluru
  2. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits Continue: 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  3. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 9,999
  4. Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus First Impressions
  5. Asus ZenFone AR India Launch at 2pm Today: Watch Live Stream Here
  6. Meet the 7 Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000
  7. Jio Data Leak, New Jio Plans, JioFiber: The Likely Impact
  8. Amazon's Prime Day Sale Proves to Be Its Biggest Shopping Day Ever
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Reportedly Launching on August 23
  10. Reliance JioFiber Preview Plan Listed Briefly, Offers Free 100GB Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.