ISRO's GSLV Mark-III launched Planned for First Week of June

 
12 May 2017
ISRO's GSLV Mark-III launched Planned for First Week of June

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch the GSLV Mark-III in the first week of June, ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar said on Friday.

"GSLV Mark-III is our next launch. We are getting ready. All the systems are in Sriharikota. The integration is currently going on," he told reporters in Hyderabad while talking about Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III.

"The whole process of assembling the various stages and then integrating the satellite into the heat shield, these activities are going on. First week of June is when we are targetting this launch," he said.

GSLV Mark-III would be a powerful launch vehicle built to lift heavy communications satellites to space.

ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-9 'SAARC' South Asian Communication Satellite

Noting that communications satellites built beyond the capacity of 2.2 tonnes have to be launched from foreign soil, Kiran Kumar said efforts are on to launch satellites upto four tonnes and even beyond in India itself.

The technology on lithium ion batteries developed by ISRO is good for space programme in terms of cost-effectiveness, but it requires the efforts of industry to develop it to reduce costs, he said.

"But, the same thing, if you have to do in a commercial manner, the prices have to be significantly brought down. That would be possible when it is done on a large scale. What the industry is supposed to do is to take this technology and develop it so that it becomes cost effective for automotive industry," he said.

The lithium ion batteries technology is expected to be used in electric vehicles.

Tags: ISRO, GSLV, GSLV Mark III, GSLV Mark III Launch, Science, ISRO Launch
12 May 2017
 
 

