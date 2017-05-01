Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISRO to Launch South Asian Satellite on Friday; PM Modi Lists Benefits

 
01 May 2017
ISRO to Launch South Asian Satellite on Friday; PM Modi Lists Benefits

Photo Credit: ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'South Asia Satellite' to be launched by India on May 5, will go a long way in addressing the region's economic and developmental priorities.

"The capacities of this satellite and the facilities it provides will go a long way in addressing South Asia's economic and developmental priorities," the Prime Minister said in his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Natural resources mapping, tele medicine, the field of education, deeper IT connectivity or fostering people-to-people contact - this satellite will prove to be a boon in the progress of the entire region."

"It is an important step by India to enhance cooperation with the entire South Asia... It is an invaluable gift. This is an appropriate example of our commitment towards South Asia. I welcome all the South Asian countries who have joined us on the South Asia Satellite in this momentous endeavour," he added.

The communication satellite GSAT-9 will be launched using Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) heavy rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F09).

All South Asian countries, except Pakistan, are part of this project.

Tags: South Asian Satellite, SAARC Satellite, Narendra Modi, ISRO, Mann Ki Baath, GSAT-9, GSLV-F09
ISRO to Launch South Asian Satellite on Friday; PM Modi Lists Benefits
 
 

