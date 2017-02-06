Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

ISRO to Launch Record 104 Satellites on a Single Launch Next Week

 
06 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
ISRO to Launch Record 104 Satellites on a Single Launch Next Week

Photo Credit: ISRO

India will create history by launching a record 104 satellites, including 101 foreign ones, on February 15 from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

"We have tentatively decided to launch the satellites at one go around 9am into the sun-synchronous orbit, about 500km above the earth," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official told IANS in Bengaluru.

Of the total earth-observation satellites, three are Indian, 88 are from the US and the remaining are from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

"A 320-tonne rocket - Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) - will launch all the satellites with a combined weight of 1,500kg, including the 650kg remote-sensing Cartosat-2 and two nano-satellites (IA and IB) weighing 15kg each," the official said.

Though the Indian space agency had launched 20 satellites in one shot on June 22, 2016, the launch of 104 satellites will surpass the 37 satellites launch record set in June 2014 and 29 satellites launched by NASA in 2013.

Tags: ISRO, ISRO Launch, Satellite, Science, India
Facebook, Google, Others Launch Drive Against Fake News in France
Telecom Commission Seeks Clarification on Rs. 3,050-Crore PoI Penalty
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
ISRO to Launch Record 104 Satellites on a Single Launch Next Week
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 4GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  2. Xiaomi Aims to Sell 7 Million Redmi Note 4 Units, Eyes Top Spot in India
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Moto M Grey Colour Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  5. BSNL Takes on Reliance Jio, H-1B Visas, Budget, and More News This Week
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X to Launch on February 14
  7. UberHIRE Launched in India, Lets You Book a Cab for Up to 12 Hours
  8. Vivo V5 Plus Review
  9. Quantum Messaging Is Not Completely Secure, Researchers Say
  10. ISRO to Launch Record 104 Satellites on a Single Launch Next Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.