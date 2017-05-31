Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ISRO to Launch GSAT-19 Communications Satellite on June 5 Using Its Heaviest Rocket, GSLV-Mk III

 
31 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
ISRO to Launch GSAT-19 Communications Satellite on June 5 Using Its Heaviest Rocket, GSLV-Mk III

Photo Credit: ISRO

Highlights

  • ISRO will launch its heaviest communication satellite GSAT-19 on June 5
  • GSLV-MK III-D1 is a three-stage vehicle that will carry the satellite
  • GSAT-19 also features certain advanced spacecraft technologies

India will be launching, on June 5, communication satellite GSAT-19 using its heaviest rocket which has a capacity to lift a four ton satellites to geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO), the Indian space agency said on Tuesday.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle - Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) is scheduled to be launched on June 5 at 5.28pm IST.

The rocket in its first developmental flight, will carry communication satellite GSAT-19 weighing 3,136 kg as it blasts off from the second launch pad at the rocket port in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The GSLV-MK III-D1 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage (C25).

GSAT-19 carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders.

Besides, it carries a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.

GSAT-19 also features certain advanced spacecraft technologies including miniaturised heat pipe, fibre optic gyro, Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometer, Ku-band TTC transponder, as well an indigenous Lithium-ion Battery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: ISRO, GSLV-MK III-D1, GSAT-19, Science, Satellite, India, GSLV MK III
Indian Mobile Congress to Showcase Country's Telecom Prowess, Says Sinha
Essential Products Is Part of Andy Rubin's Playground Global Incubator
HotDeals 360
ISRO to Launch GSAT-19 Communications Satellite on June 5 Using Its Heaviest Rocket, GSLV-Mk III
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Online
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. ‘Father of Android’ Launches Modular Smartphone With Dual Cameras
  4. OnePlus 5 Release Date, Essential Phone, Intel Core-X & More: 360 Daily
  5. Uber Fires Self-Driving Car Chief at Centre of Court Case
  6. Intel Unveils the Core i9 Extreme Edition With 18 Cores
  7. OnePlus 5 Will Launch on June 15, Leaked Internal Mail Tips
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  9. Essential Products Is Part of Andy Rubin's Playground Global Incubator
  10. Flipkart CTO on Behind the Scenes Preparations for a Big Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.