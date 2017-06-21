ISRO to Launch 31 Satellites on Friday, Including Cartosat-2

Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

21 June 2017
Photo Credit: ISRO

Highlights

  • India will launch 31 satellites with its PSLV rocket
  • Total weight of all the 31 satellites is about 955kg
  • Rocket will sling the satellites into a 505km polar sun sunchronous orbit

India on Friday will launch its earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series weighing 712kg and 30 co-passenger satellites (29 foreign, one Indian) with its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the Indian space agency said on Tuesday.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the PSLV rocket's XL variant is expected to lift off on Friday morning at 9.29am from the Sriharikota rocket port.

The 30 satellites will together weigh 243kg and the total weight of all the 31 satellites, including Cartosat, is about 955kg, ISRO said.

The rocket will sling the satellites into a 505km polar sun sunchronous orbit (SSO).

The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US as well as one Indian nano satellite.

The 29 international customer nano satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between ISRO's commericial arm, the Antrix Corporation Ltd and the international customers.

