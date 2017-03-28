Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Elon Musk Reportedly Launches Neuralink to Merge AI With Human Brains

 
28 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Elon Musk Reportedly Launches Neuralink to Merge AI With Human Brains

Highlights

  • Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp
  • Neuralink is pursuing what Musk calls the "neural lace" technology
  • Neuralink was registered as a "medical research" company last July

Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk has launched a company called Neuralink Corp through which computers could merge with human brains, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neuralink is pursuing what Musk calls the "neural lace" technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts, the Journal reported.

Musk has not made an official announcement, but Neuralink was registered in California as a "medical research" company last July, and he plans on funding the company mostly by himself, a person briefed on the plans told the Journal.

It is unclear what sorts of products Neuralink might create, but people who have had discussions with the company describe a strategy similar to space launch company SpaceX and Tesla, the Journal report said.

In recent weeks, Neuralink has also hired leading academics in the field, the Journal reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Elon Musk, Tesla, Neuralink Corp, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Destiny 2 Officially Announced
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished Units to Be Sold in Certain Markets
Unboxed Mobiles
Elon Musk Reportedly Launches Neuralink to Merge AI With Human Brains
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Criticised, Panasonic's New Smartphones, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Reliance Jio Prime Membership Deadline May Be Extended by a Month
  3. Nokia 150 Dual SIM Feature Phone Now Available in India at Rs. 2,059
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8: Everything We Know Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
  5. Samsung Lays Out Plans to Refurbish, Recycle Galaxy Note 7 Units
  6. Elon Musk Reportedly Launches Neuralink to Merge AI With Human Brains
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  8. Mass Effect: Andromeda Is Space Opera at Its Best
  9. Oppo F3 Plus vs OnePlus 3T vs Vivo V5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
  10. BSNL Offers 1GB Free Data to Subscribers Who Don't Use Internet Services
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.