Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Elon Musk on Mission to Link Human Brains With Computers in 4 Years: Report

 
21 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Elon Musk on Mission to Link Human Brains With Computers in 4 Years: Report

Highlights

  • Elon Musk had reportedly launched a new company Neuralink Corp in March
  • The aim is to link human brain with machines and AI
  • An interview revealed it could take 4 years to be implemented

Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk said his latest company Neuralink Corp is working to link the human brain with a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices.

Neuralink is aiming to bring to the market a product that helps with certain severe brain injuries due to stroke, cancer lesion etc, in about four years, Musk said in an interview with website Wait But Why.

"If I were to communicate a concept to you, you would essentially engage in consensual telepathy," Musk said in the interview published on Thursday.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning will create computers so sophisticated and godlike that humans will need to implant "neural laces" in their brains to keep up, Musk said in a tech conference last year.

"There are a bunch of concepts in your head that then your brain has to try to compress into this incredibly low data rate called speech or typing," Musk said in the latest interview.

"If you have two brain interfaces, you could actually do an uncompressed direct conceptual communication with another person."

The technology could take about eight to 10 years to become usable by people with no disability, which would depend heavily on regulatory approval timing and how well the devices work on people with disabilities, Musk was quoted as saying.

In March, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had launched a company through which computers could merge with human brains. Neuralink was registered in California as a "medical research" company last July, and he plans on funding the company mostly by himself.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Elon Musk, Neuralink, Neuralink Corp, Artificial Intelligence, Tesla, AI
Fahrenheit 451 Is Coming to HBO With Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon
Moto G Turbo Plus
Elon Musk on Mission to Link Human Brains With Computers in 4 Years: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 Appears to Stand Tall in First Durability Test
  2. From Mi 1S to Mi 6, a Look at How Xiaomi Flagships Have Evolved
  3. WhatsApp Group Admins Could Face FIR for Posts, Says Varanasi DM's Order
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Goes on Sale, Aims to Move on From Retail Crisis
  5. LG G6 Goes Up for Pre-Bookings in India With Cashback Offer
  6. Microsoft To-Do Launched, Created by the Team Behind Wunderlist
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Flagship Smartphones Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi 6 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  9. Google Home Can Now Recognise Up to 6 Different Voices
  10. Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.