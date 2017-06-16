Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia Invest in Canadian Startup Element AI

 
16 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia Invest in Canadian Startup Element AI

Highlights

  • Microsoft, Nvidia, and Intel made an investment for Element AI
  • Element AI is a platform to help companies of all sizes build AI
  • It has so far raised $102 million

Tech giant Microsoft, chip-maker Nvidia and Intel have made the investment for a Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) startup "Element AI", the media reported.

According to a report in Investopedia on Thursday, Microsoft made the investment through its venture capital arm Microsoft Ventures, while Intel did it through Intel Capital.

Element AI, that came on the scene eight months ago, is a platform to help companies of all sizes build AI into their businesses and it has raised $102 million (roughly Rs. 658 crores).

Element AI will use the funding to hire more employees, to invest in big AI projects and to acquire startups in the space.

"Artificial Intelligence is a 'must have' capability for global companies," Jean-Francois Gagne, CEO Element AI, was quoted as saying.

"Without it, they are competitively impaired if not at grave risk of being obsoleted in place," he added.

Microsoft has earlier also backed a company that focused on AI. In May, it co-led a $7.6 million (roughly Rs. 49 crores) venture capital round of funding for Bonsai, the Berkeley, California-based AI startup, and invested in Agolo, a New York City-based AI startup.

Nvidia is in the early stages of transitioning from a maker of PC graphics chips to a leader in AI, which could drive future growth, said Citi analyst, Atif Malik.

"Element AI will benefit by continuing to leverage Nvidia's high performance GPUs and software at large scale to solve some of the world's most challenging issues," Jeff Herbst, Vice President Business Development at Nvidia, said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft, Nvidia, Element AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Science
Monument Valley vs Framed: A Tale of Two Sequels
iPad Pro 2017 Models Outperform New MacBook Pro Models in Some Benchmarks
HotDeals 360
Microsoft, Intel, Nvidia Invest in Canadian Startup Element AI
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alcatel Pixi4G
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Teaser Shows Refreshed OxygenOS, Blue Light Filter Addition
  2. Nokia 3 Now Available in India at Your Neighbourhood Retail Store
  3. Indian IT Industry Worst Hit As Tech Jobs Dry Up
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A Up for Grabs Today
  5. Chinese Company to Beat Apple in Shipping On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor?
  6. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Still Top-Selling Phones in the US, Says Kantar
  7. China's Quantum Satellite Dispatches Transmissions Over Record 1,200km
  8. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  9. The Best Deals on Phones & Other Electronics From Paytm's Pre-GST Sale
  10. Moto C Plus Will Be Available via Flipkart Post Its Monday Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.