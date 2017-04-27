Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Cassini's First Dive Between Saturn and Its Rings Successful, Says NASA

 
27 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Cassini's First Dive Between Saturn and Its Rings Successful, Says NASA

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Cassini's first-ever dive through the narrow gap between the planet Saturn and its rings on April 26 was successful and the spacecraft is now in the process of beaming back science and engineering data collected during its passage, NASA said on Thursday.

NASA's Deep Space Network Goldstone Complex in California's Mojave Desert acquired Cassini's signal at 2:56am EDT (12:26pm IST) on Thursday and data began flowing at 3:01am EDT (12:31pm IST), the US Space agency said.

"I am delighted to report that Cassini shot through the gap just as we planned and has come out the other side in excellent shape," said Cassini Project Manager Earl Maize of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

 

 

Images captured by Cassini spacecraft during its first "Grand Finale" dive past the planet have also been published.

The unprocessed images show features in Saturn's atmosphere from closer than ever before.

"In the grandest tradition of exploration, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has once again blazed a trail, showing us new wonders and demonstrating where our curiosity can take us if we dare," Jim Green, Director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington said.

As it dived through the gap, Cassini came within about 3,000 kilometres of Saturn's cloud tops and within about 300 kilometres of the innermost visible edge of the rings.

While mission managers were confident Cassini would pass through the gap successfully, they took extra precautions with this first dive, as the region had never been explored.

The gap between the rings and the top of Saturn's atmosphere is about 2,000 kilometres wide.

The best models for the region suggested that if there were ring particles in the area where Cassini crossed the ring plane, they would be tiny, on the scale of smoke particles.

The spacecraft zipped through this region at speeds of about 124,000 kph relative to the planet, so small particles hitting a sensitive area could potentially have disabled the spacecraft.

As a protective measure, the spacecraft used its large, dish-shaped high-gain antenna as a shield, orienting it in the direction of oncoming ring particles.

Cassini's next dive through the gap is scheduled for May 2.

Launched in 1997, Cassini arrived at Saturn in 2004.

Following its last close flyby of the large moon Titan on April 21, Cassini began what mission planners are calling its "Grand Finale."

During this final chapter, Cassini loops Saturn approximately once per week, making a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet.

The spacecraft is on a trajectory that will eventually plunge it into Saturn's atmosphere - and end Cassini's mission - on September 15.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: NASA, Cassini, Saturn, Titan, Enceladus, ESA, Science
Paytm Eyes 4.5-Billion Transaction Milestone This Year
VIVO V5
Cassini's First Dive Between Saturn and Its Rings Successful, Says NASA
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad Cool 1
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Review
  2. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  3. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  4. Google Found to Be India's Most Attractive Employer by Randstad Survey
  5. iPhone 8 Schematics Leak Tips No Rear Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Moto E4, E4 Plus Price and Specifications Detailed in New Leak
  7. Is Now the Best Time to Switch to iPhone in India?
  8. Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone to Launch in India Today
  9. Google Trips Update for Android and iOS Brings Much-Needed Features
  10. Xiaomi Mi Band Maker Launches Amazfit Health Band With Heart Rate Sensor
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.