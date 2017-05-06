Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Finds Vast Void Between Saturn's Rings

 
06 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Finds Vast Void Between Saturn's Rings

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Hampton University

The unmanned Cassini spacecraft, after completing two passes in the vast, unexplored area between Saturn's rings has discovered not much else there, researchers at NASA said.

Scientists have been surprised to find that not all that much - not even space dust - lies between Saturn's iconic rings.

“The region between the rings and Saturn is 'the big empty,' apparently,” said Cassini Project Manager Earl Maize of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, after the probe's first pass.

The rings themselves are made of fast-moving particles of ice and space debris.

 

The 22-foot-tall (6.7 meter) Cassini spacecraft launched in 1997 and began orbiting Saturn in 2004.

Cassini made a first pass to explore what lies between the rings in late April and a second one on May 2, at a speed of about 77,000 miles per hour relative to the planet.

The gap between the rings and the top of Saturn's atmosphere is about 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers).

Cassini is expected to make a total of 22 dives between the rings and the planet before making a death plunge into the gas giant in September.

Cassini is a 20-year-old joint mission of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: NASA, Cassini, Saturn, Cassini Grand Finale, Science
Apple and Xiaomi Lead the Wearables Market, Overall Shipments Rise: Strategy Analytics
HotDeals 360
NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Finds Vast Void Between Saturn's Rings
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F3 vs Vivo V5s vs Gionee A1: The Best Selfie Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Launch in India This Month, Teases Company
  3. OnePlus 5 Summer Launch Date Reportedly Confirmed
  4. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications Tipped on Retail Site
  5. Nokia 3310 'Now Shipping' but No One Knows Where
  6. Amazon Great Indian Sale Starts From May 11: Top Upcoming Offers
  7. NASA's Cassini Spacecraft Finds Vast Void Between Saturn's Rings
  8. Oppo F3 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India at Rs. 19,999
  9. Here's a List of Countries Where the iPhone 7 Is Priced Higher Than India
  10. Nokia Android Phones, Nokia 3310 India Launch Details Expected Monday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.