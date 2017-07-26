Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

After Musk Remark, Zuckerberg Shares One Reason Why He's So Optimistic About AI

 
26 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
After Musk Remark, Zuckerberg Shares One Reason Why He's So Optimistic About AI

Photo Credit: Alessio Jacona/ Flickr

Highlights

  • The battle of billionaire geeks continues
  • After Musk insulted Zuckerberg, Facebook chief executive has responded
  • Zuckerberg says he remains optimistic about AI

Hours after billionaire Elon Musk made a public aspersion about Mark Zuckerberg's knowledge, by saying Facebook chief executive's understanding of artificial intelligence is "limited," Zuckerberg has reaffirmed why he is so optimistic about the nascent technology. To recall, Musk was responding to Zuckberberg's comments made during a Facebook Live broadcast, where the Facebook CEO called out naysayers.

In a public post, Zuckerberg congratulated his company's AI research division for winning the best paper award at the "top" computer vision conference for research in "densely connected convolutional networks" subject.

In the same post, Zuckerberg shared "one reason" why he is so optimistic about AI. These efforts, he said, could bring "improvements in basic research across so many different fields -- from diagnosing diseases to keep us healthy, to improving self-driving cars to keep us safe, and from showing you better content in News Feed to delivering you more relevant search results."

"Every time we improve our AI methods, all of these systems get better. I'm excited about all the progress here and it's potential to make the world better," Zuckerberg said, whose company already uses a range of AI-powered tools to, among other things, serve relevant posts to around two billion people on the planet.

Zuckerberg's remarks comes merely hours after Tesla and Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk criticised Zuckerberg's inability to foresee the evil side of artificial intelligence. Musk believes that all these AI efforts need to be regulated by the government, as otherwise there is a chance one day these AI-powered robots would kill humans, in what he describes as the "doomsday" scenario.

Over the weekend, in a Facebook Live session, Zuckerberg without calling out Musk, said "naysayer's" predictions about "doomsday scenarios" were "irresponsible." When a user asked about Musk's views on Zuckeberg's remarks, Musk tweeted Tuesday that he has spoken to Mark Zuckerberg and reached the conclusion that his understanding of AI is limited.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Artificial Intelligence, AI
WhatsApp Video to Voice Call Switch Spotted, New App for Businesses Tipped
PS4 Slim Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition Bundle India Price, Availability, and More
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
After Musk Remark, Zuckerberg Shares One Reason Why He's So Optimistic About AI
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s
TRENDING
  1. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  2. Xiaomi Launches Nougat-Based MIUI 9: New Features and Download Date
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  4. Xiaomi Mi 5X With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 7.0-Based MIUI 9 Launched
  5. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  6. Russia’s Kaspersky Lab Launches Free Antivirus Software Globally
  7. Moto Z2 Force With 6GB RAM, Dual Cameras, ShatterShield Display Launched
  8. Jio Phone Confirmed to Be a Single SIM Mobile
  9. Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's August 16 Event
  10. Meet the 7 Best Phones Under Rs. 15,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.