Hours after billionaire Elon Musk made a public aspersion about Mark Zuckerberg's knowledge, by saying Facebook chief executive's understanding of artificial intelligence is "limited," Zuckerberg has reaffirmed why he is so optimistic about the nascent technology. To recall, Musk was responding to Zuckberberg's comments made during a Facebook Live broadcast, where the Facebook CEO called out naysayers.

In a public post, Zuckerberg congratulated his company's AI research division for winning the best paper award at the "top" computer vision conference for research in "densely connected convolutional networks" subject.

In the same post, Zuckerberg shared "one reason" why he is so optimistic about AI. These efforts, he said, could bring "improvements in basic research across so many different fields -- from diagnosing diseases to keep us healthy, to improving self-driving cars to keep us safe, and from showing you better content in News Feed to delivering you more relevant search results."

"Every time we improve our AI methods, all of these systems get better. I'm excited about all the progress here and it's potential to make the world better," Zuckerberg said, whose company already uses a range of AI-powered tools to, among other things, serve relevant posts to around two billion people on the planet.

Zuckerberg's remarks comes merely hours after Tesla and Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk criticised Zuckerberg's inability to foresee the evil side of artificial intelligence. Musk believes that all these AI efforts need to be regulated by the government, as otherwise there is a chance one day these AI-powered robots would kill humans, in what he describes as the "doomsday" scenario.

Over the weekend, in a Facebook Live session, Zuckerberg without calling out Musk, said "naysayer's" predictions about "doomsday scenarios" were "irresponsible." When a user asked about Musk's views on Zuckeberg's remarks, Musk tweeted Tuesday that he has spoken to Mark Zuckerberg and reached the conclusion that his understanding of AI is limited.