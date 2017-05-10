Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

New CERN Particle Accelerator May Help Both Doctors and Art Sleuths

 
10 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
New CERN Particle Accelerator May Help Both Doctors and Art Sleuths

A new particle accelerator unveiled at CERN, the European physics research centre, is expected to spawn portable accelerators that could help doctors treat cancer patients and experts analyse artwork.

CERN is gradually upgrading its hardware to get more data from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), its 27-km (17-mile) circular accelerator that smashes protons together at almost the speed of light to probe basic questions about the universe.

Its latest upgrade, resembling a 90-metre oil pipeline hooked up to a life support machine, replaces the 39-year-old injector that produces the flow of particles for the LHC.

Standing by the new Linac 4 machine, which cost CHF 93 million ($93 million or roughly Rs. 597 crores) and took 10 years to build, project leader Maurizio Vretenar said CERN had miniaturised the technology and saw many potential uses.

"It's a brave new world of applications," he told Reuters in Linac 4's tunnel 12 metres under Geneva.

CERN has already built a version to treat tumours with particle beams and licensed the patent to ADAM, a CERN spin-off owned by Advanced Oncotherapy.

Another medical use is to create isotopes for diagnosing cancers. Since they decay rapidly, they normally have to be rushed to patients just in time to be used.

"With our portable technology they could be made inside the hospital already," Vretenar said.

His next goal is a one-metre prototype weighing about 100kgs, with which museums could analyse paintings and jewellery. The bulk of funding for the project came in a few weeks ago.

"We are building something portable," he said. "We already have a collaboration with the Louvre, and with the Italians at Florence at the Italian institute for conservation of artworks."

The Louvre in Paris is the only museum in the world that already has an accelerator, and when it is closed on Tuesdays, artefacts are taken down to the basement for analysis, he said.

Other museums don't have the same luxury, and may not want to send their artworks away for analysis.

The results take a few hours and can show which mine a piece of jewellery came from, or detect heavy elements that date and identify the paint used, revealing restorations or fakes.

There's no risk of damage, Vretenar said.

"We are very careful. The intensity of particles is very low," he said. "It's not like here, there's only a few protons."

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: CERN, Particle Accelerator, Large Hadron Collider, Science, Linac 4
Twitter Elevates Taranjeet Singh as Country Director for India
Oracle to Open India Data Centre in Next Six to Nine Months
HotDeals 360
New CERN Particle Accelerator May Help Both Doctors and Art Sleuths
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Reliance Jio Effect? Airtel Posts Smallest Quarterly Profit in Four Years
  3. OnePlus 5's Leaked Benchmark Scores Show It Beating Samsung Galaxy S8+
  4. Google's Brand New Smartphone OS Has Been Leaked in Images and Video
  5. Flipkart Big 10 Sale: What’s ‘Bid and Win’, and How Does it Work?
  6. Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom With Dual Rear Cameras Finally Becomes Available
  7. HTC U Play Price Slashed in India, Now Available on Amazon at Rs. 29,990
  8. Vivo V5s Review
  9. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on JioFi Router Purchase
  10. Apple Acquires Beddit Sleep-Tracking Technology Firm
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.